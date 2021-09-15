Daily Journal staff report
The Bradley American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting family breakfasts throughout the end of the year on the first Saturday of each month. They are also organizing a paint night event.
Family breakfast
From 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, the Bradley American Legion will host a family breakfast at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. The cost for ages 11 and up is $6; 3-10 is $4; 2 and under is free.
Breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage. All proceeds benefit local veteran programs. The same breakfast will be held on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
For more info, contact Dawn Herndon at 815-909-0474.
Paint night
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, join the Legion at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, for a paint night with Kathi Eastman. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 22 at the Legion and are $30 per person or $50 for two people.
Ticket price includes all painting materials, light snacks and a dessert table. There will be a cash bar, basket raffles and door prizes.
All proceeds benefit local veteran programs. For more info, contact Dawn Herndon at 815-909-0474.