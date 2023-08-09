Bourbonnais to host Movie in the Park on Friday Daily Journal staff report Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buzz Lightyear returns in the origin story “Lightyear.” Disney/Pixar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Journal staff reportBOURBONNAIS — At dusk on Friday, about 8 p.m., the village of Bourbonnais will be hosting a Movie in the Park event, featuring a screening of the film “Lightyear.”The free event will be held at Granger Park, 209 Belmont Ave., Bourbonnais. Free popcorn will be available while supplies last. It is requested to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The magic of Merchant Street MusicFest Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The magic of Merchant Street MusicFest Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of Aug. 7-13 Daily Journal staff report Aug 7, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual National Night Out and a dog adoption event at the Kankakee Farmers' Market. Advice articles Husband's motorcycle yen has mom of three worried 11 things you should never plug into a power strip Grown sons in the dark about couple's ancient history Kids stunned and angered by father's secret life Man fighting to reclaim his life from alcoholism Toss it or refinish it? Man repeatedly disregards wife's specific complaint Friendships that took a hit during COVID need rekindling 7 ways to get rid of wasps safely Are debit and credit cards making us fat? Parents make surprising choice after divorce PDA by son and girlfriend makes his mom uncomfortable Neighbor becomes intruder in couple's lives and home