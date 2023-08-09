Lightyear 2022

Buzz Lightyear returns in the origin story “Lightyear.”

 Disney/Pixar

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — At dusk on Friday, about 8 p.m., the village of Bourbonnais will be hosting a Movie in the Park event, featuring a screening of the film “Lightyear.”

The free event will be held at Granger Park, 209 Belmont Ave., Bourbonnais. Free popcorn will be available while supplies last. It is requested to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

