After hearing a podcast that changed her outlook on personal growth, Bourbonnais resident Jessica Cook was inspired. So inspired, in fact, that she was motivated to write a book on the subject.
The result was “Key Answers: Exactly How the Law of Attraction Works for You,” which teaches readers about the most crucial aspects of life that seem to slip past the conscious mind.
Cook partook in a Q&A with the Journal and shared information about her new book.
You recently released “Key Answers: Exactly How the Law of Attraction Works for You.” How would you briefly describe the book?
This book is a guidebook for those who are ready to understand more about themselves. Within these pages, the reader is exposed to reality from a new perspective. The Law of Attraction is explained through 78 varying life scenarios, and it encourages new ideas and motivation to flourish.
What inspired you to write this book?
After experiencing major difficulties in life, I stumbled across a podcast about the Law of Attraction. I was fascinated, motivated and inspired. It didn’t take long for the benefits of my new mindset to change the outcome of my daily life. Once I realized that I had found a way for people to heal, I knew I had to share it with the world.
What was the most important thing you learned while writing this book?
While writing this book, I learned about myself. I learned how easy it is to become addicted to daily life habits that don’t serve you. I learned that the thoughts which used to discourage me were moldable, reprogrammable. While writing this book, I learned that everything which ever disheartened me, everything that held me back, was weak compared to the strength I was able to find within.
Is writing/publishing something you plan to continue?
I have no doubt that I will continue my writing career! Through the next few years, I plan to publish books explaining my journey as a Navy SEAL wife.
Anything else you’d like to share?
While it may seem like just an idea now, ideas can become so much more! Take a leap of faith on yourself and accomplish something great! Take your ideas, and your moments of clarity, and run with them! I couldn’t be happier that I wrote this book, and it would mean the world to me if I could inspire other people to find their happiness, too!
In addition, I have my book for sale on the AuthorHouse online bookstore, Amazon, and the Barnes and Noble online bookstore. I also have a sneak peek preview website, which can be found at bit.ly/3SEWhY6.
