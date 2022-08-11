Key Answers - author

Left, the book cover for "Key Answers: Exactly How the Law of Attraction Works for You"; Right, author Jessica Cook, of Bourbonnais. 

 Photos provided

After hearing a podcast that changed her outlook on personal growth, Bourbonnais resident Jessica Cook was inspired. So inspired, in fact, that she was motivated to write a book on the subject.

The result was “Key Answers: Exactly How the Law of Attraction Works for You,” which teaches readers about the most crucial aspects of life that seem to slip past the conscious mind.

Cook partook in a Q&A with the Journal and shared information about her new book.

