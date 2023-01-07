Much about life is difficult to explain to children. Arguably, the most difficult part of life to explain is death.

This concept inspired Valerie Marcotte, a Bourbonnais native now living in Champaign, to write her children’s book, “Bonnie and her Butterfly.” Marcotte, a mother and police officer, based the book on her daughter, Bonnie, losing her grandmother.

“’Bonnie and her Butterfly’ is a book that follows my youngest daughter Bonnie, 5, and my mother’s journey as she passes,” Marcotte said. “Bonnie goes through the standard phases of grief but finds that a butterfly starts to visit her. She believes it to be a sign from her grandma, and it helps her grieve throughout the book.

