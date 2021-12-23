At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, Bourbonnais Public Library — at 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais — will be hosting a screening of the documentary “More Than a Word.”
According to a news release, the documentary is described as, “An exploration of Native American-based mascots, especially the Washington Redskins, and their impact on real-life attitudes, issues and policies.”
After the documentary, there will be a short discussion about the film. To register, email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org. For more information, go to bourbonnaislibrary.org.