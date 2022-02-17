The reassembly of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s log schoolhouse is taking place at a Piggush-Simoneau Inc. construction building. Additional vintage logs have been found in Indiana to supplement the original logs, which will comprise 60 percent of the structure.
The reassembly is being done in a protected environment to determine the best fit of the logs and to calculate and measure the additional logs that are needed. Once the assembly plan is determined, a construction schedule will be provided. The onsite construction — next to the Letourneau Home/Museum in Bourbonnais — is estimated to be completed in May 2022.
As the reconstruction of the log schoolhouse moves forward, the BGHS is looking for:
• One-room schoolhouse heirlooms dated within the 1837-48 era.
• Artifacts related to the French-Canadian families that lived in the schoolhouse after it was transformed into a home from 1848-2011.
• Information and portraits of the Methodist circuit riders are needed.
• Display cases.