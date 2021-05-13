Daily Journal staff report
With the touch of a finger, one can now become engaged with Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s (BGHS) mission to preserve local French-Canadian heritage, learn local French roots and relevance of the French-Canadian Heritage Corridor, participate in the life-changing decisions of the Kankakee River Valley Potawatomi in the aftermath of the Indian Removal Act of 1830, visit with Noel LeVasseur, view interviews with local French-Canadian residents and walk along four tours of historic Bourbonnais.
BGHS Corresponding Secretary Laurel Soper has masterfully recrafted the BGHS website bourbonnaishistory.org so that its content is appealing and easy to navigate. New photographs and menus featuring French Roots, Museum Campus, For Members and Events highlight the website.
Notable under For Members are the submenus of Meeting Minutes, Newsletters and Resources. Links under Resources open the BGHS YouTube Channel’s Episode 1: Potawatomi Peril (to 1838) including an interview with Noel LeVasseur — the first of many episodes of the Local History Series.
The BGHS encourages schools, college/universities and community groups to utilize this free local history series. Other links under Resources are Bourbonnais Walking Tours, Lending Library and Local History Series.
BGHS President Jim Paul said in a news release, “Thank you, Laurel, for all your hard work on creating such an appealing website!” and Marcia Rabideau, BGHS Executive Vice-President, said, “Looks great! Very professional.”