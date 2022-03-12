With the life-long dream of writing a book, Bourbonnais resident Cheryln Cadle had her sights set on penning a romance novel. When she was setting this plan in motion, her writing prowess was taken in a much different direction.
The author-to-be was struck by the Colorado tragedy in which Christopher Watts murdered his pregnant wife and their two young daughters. Upon hearing this news, Cadle was compelled to reach out to the incarcerated Watts to write his story.
While busy with Watts’ story, the writer still found time to work on her romance novel, as she said “it was a nice getaway for my mind.”
“It’s always been a passion that I’ve wanted to do,” she said of writing.
While wrapping up “Letters from Christopher: The Tragic Confessions of the Watts Family Murders” in 2019, Cadle left her longtime job as a fundraiser for Bible League International to focus on the attention that such a big story entailed. She appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show,” “Inside Edition,” “Dateline” and even on a documentary Lifetime series.
“It’s been unbelievable, the people [who] contact me and say they know me,” she said, recalling a time when she was out to dinner and someone snapped her photo and shared it on Facebook.
A second edition of the book, “The Murders of Christopher Watts,” was released in 2020. The next year, she finally accomplished her initial writing goal and released “Love Must Cry,” a romance novel about the journey of two young doctors who set out in life to share a practice, get married and raise a family.
Originally from the Kankakee and Bradley area, Cadle has spent most of her life in the area; outside of a few years when she and her husband moved for work. The couple will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.
“Love Must Cry” is not based on Cadle’s own experiences, but she looked to her life for inspiration. The book took about three years to write, and she has plans to work on a sequel.
Next on the shelf
Also in the making is another true crime book, which is a collection of stories similar to Watts’ case. Cadle is aiming for a fall release.
“You cannot believe the amount of people who have contacted me just from writing Christopher’s book,” she said. “It’s been unbelievable. I had all of these people start writing to me about wanting [me to] write their story.”
“Because I had so many people contacting me, the book is 20 stories of children [who] have been murdered by their parents,” she said. “And that’s just a drop in the bucket.”
In handling such heavy subjects, Cadle admits to still having nightmares because of what she learned in her conversations with Watts.
“I still have nightmares about him and his children and Shannan, his wife,” she said. “It’s bizarre.”
When asked how she has dealt with such an unusual occupational hazard, Cadle credits her family for their support.
“I’ve had counseling because of Christopher,” she said. “My husband and my children really felt that was important.”
Cadle has two sons and a daughter and said they, in addition to her husband, “have been unbelievably supportive.”
She also said one thing that became difficult to deal with was the beast of social media. Upon initial release of her first book, Cadle was curious about how people were reacting and took to social for feedback.
“There’s more good than there is bad, but the bad has a tendency to be louder than the good,” she said, eventually shutting out the “wicked and toxic” social media.
Cadle’s advice
When it comes to sharing advice with hopeful authors, Cadle said, “Just put it on paper.”
She advised to just start writing all of the ideas down and worry later about coming back to put everything in place. Her second bit of advice is to have a solid editor who can help with this process.
“Just write, write, write, and eventually it’ll start taking on a life of its own.”
For more information on Cadle and her books, the author has separate Facebook pages for “The Murders of Christopher Watts” and “Love Must Cry.”