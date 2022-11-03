For the third and final year, Boss Up 2 Be Fearless will hold its annual Empowerment Conference. Founder LaTresa Carroll said “Boss Up 2 Be Fearless is pursuing other endeavors.”
However, the event will return from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee.
“I love helping people. It’s my heart’s desire,” Carroll said ahead of 2021’s Empowerment Conference.
Carroll began donning a more professional, entrepreneurial style and used the adjective definition of “boss” — excellent and outstanding — to not only influence her clothing but her career as well. That is when Boss Up 2 Be Fearless was born.
This year’s theme for the conference is to teach attendees how to grow and enrich their lives and businesses with purpose. The event will have food, free raffles and the opportunity to shop with vendors.
In addition to a presentation from Carroll, guest speakers include Keisha Morrow, owner of Fresh Off The Press; Avorry Lamarr, owner of Addicted Hair Salon; and Kieshanna Rios, co-owner of Lollie PopShop.
Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased by calling 815-549-1538.
“I had a strong desire to encourage, motivate and inspire others to boss up by being a better person, loving themselves, starting a business or bettering their business,” shared Carroll when discussing the genesis of her endeavor. “Being excellent and outstanding in leadership and networking. Being fearless in overcoming obstacles.”
In addition to Boss Up, Carroll is a mother, grandmother, motivational speaker, mentor, writer, entrepreneur and founder and minister of Living To Live For Christ Ministries.
“I take my ministry to the streets by holding signs on street corners to bring awareness to different issues like gun violence, bullying, love and forgiveness, loving yourself, believing in yourself and bossing up to be fearless.”
Her professional path has been long and versatile, and she always has moved forward even when faced with difficulties. She’s run salons — for both hair and spa services — and long has been crafting jewelry. Now, she runs a product line called Boss That Beard Up, which includes natural oils to help make head and facial hair grow.