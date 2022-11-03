LaTresa Carroll - Boss Up 2 Be Fearless (copy)

From left, Latresa Carroll poses at 2020's Boss Up 2 Be Fearless Seminar (center). Carroll’s daughters, Kortesha Jones and Kajsha Martin, pose on right.

 Photos submitted

For the third and final year, Boss Up 2 Be Fearless will hold its annual Empowerment Conference. Founder LaTresa Carroll said “Boss Up 2 Be Fearless is pursuing other endeavors.”

However, the event will return from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee.

“I love helping people. It’s my heart’s desire,” Carroll said ahead of 2021’s Empowerment Conference.

