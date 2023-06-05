thumbnail_PBC.jpg

“Penny Black,” the newest release from Watseka author Jim McKenna, is now available.

 Photo provided

“Penny Black,” the new book by Watseka horror and mystery writer Jim McKenna, debuted on Amazon, in Kindle and print editions.

The book is a collection of four horror/suspense novellas featuring Penny Black, a library archivist and expert in dark magic and the occult. “This is a project I’ve been working on for a long time, and I’m so proud to finally have the book in print and available,” McKenna said.

The four stories in the book are all interconnected, introducing the reader to the supernatural world of Penny Black through investigations of paranormal encounters, monsters, and Mckenna’s creative blending of classic legends and folklore into contemporary settings.

