Momence-native Kevin McNulty authored "Good Shepherd Manor…A Mission of Compassionate Care."

Good Shepherd Manor is one of Kankakee County’s most historic institutions — and perhaps one of its least well understood.

Good Shepherd celebrated its 50th anniversary of service in 2021, and the occasion was marked by a commemorative book.

Local author Kevin McNulty has published “Good Shepherd Manor: A Mission of Compassionate Care.” It is a huge book, in 8.5-inch-by-11-inch format, and comes in at a hefty 360 pages, plus an introduction.

