“Trouble Is What I Do,” Mulholland Books, by Walter Mosley
Many years ago, a Mississippi bluesman named Catfish Worry had an affair with the daughter of a wealthy white banker whose ancestors came to America on the Mayflower. Their dalliance produced a son who could pass for white.
That son, Charles Sternman, who was raised by the white side of his family, is now the fabulously wealthy owner of a private New York City bank. He is also a vicious racist. Somehow, he learns Catfish, now 92 years old, has arrived in Manhattan with a letter that would expose the Sternman family lineage.
Catfish plans to deliver it to Charles’ daughter, Justine, on the eve of her wedding. Incensed, and more than a little frightened, Charles hires a formidable team of thugs to murder Catfish. But Catfish isn’t without resources. He seeks out Lenoid McGill, a former career criminal turned private detective, to make the delivery.
“Trouble Is What I Do” is the seventh novel in Mystery Writers of America Grand Master Walter Mosley’s series featuring McGill, and as his fans already know, McGill is the right man for the job. He’s dangerous in his own right, and his network of underworld acquaintances who owe him favors are a match for anyone Charles’ money can buy.
“The Dark Corners of the Night,” Blackstone Publishing, by Meg Gardiner
A terrifying killer that targets families by attacking them in the middle of the night tests the abilities of FBI profiler Caitlin Hendrix in Meg Gardiner’s latest thriller, “The Dark Corners of the Night.”
Each event starts the same way: The person breaks into the house, kills the husband and wife, and then finds the children. Before leaving the scene, he scares the children, who are traumatized, and in one case, he tells the kids to call him the Midnight Man.
As the crimes escalate, Hendrix tries to profile someone who seems to defy expectations. And when a family survives because the Midnight Man makes a mistake, the description that authorities receive from the scared kids and parents reveals a truth that throws the FBI’s initial analysis out the window.
Gardiner weaves a suspenseful and horrifying tale that focuses on solving the crime rather than diving into gruesome and gratuitous details. Caitlin’s expertise and background bring a strong emotional hook to the story line. As the pursuit escalates, so do the surprises, right up to the shocking last page. Gardiner’s writing is lyrical and cinematic, and the final result is her best novel to date.
“Apartment,” Bloomsbury, by Teddy Wayne
Teddy Wayne has written another campus novel.
Coming on the heels of his well-received “Loner” (2016), “Apartment” also serves as something of a parable for red state/blue state America. While the earlier book was set at Harvard, his latest takes place a couple hundred miles down the road in the MFA program of Columbia’s School of the Arts.
The time is the mid-1990s — at or near the start of campus identity politics — when not every bodega in New York had given way to a shiny bank and the dominant mode of technology was the floppy disk. The two main characters, both young white men and children of divorce, meet at the beginning of the semester in a writing workshop.
Billy, a working-class guy from a small Midwestern town, has to tend bar to afford his elite education, even with a full scholarship. Not only that, but he went to community college. The unnamed narrator, who hails from a wealthy Boston suburb, graduated from private, pricey New York University. Compounding his unearned privilege, he’s been illegally subletting his great-aunt’s rent-stabilized apartment while his emotionally unavailable father pays the bills.
One day, after Billy comes to his defense in class, the narrator, ostensibly just wanting to be a nice guy, invites him to move into his second bedroom rent-free. When Billy, who is so broke he has to sleep in the basement of the dive bar where he works, reluctantly accepts, all the necessary plot points are in place for calamity — of the writerly type — to ensue.
— The Associated Press
