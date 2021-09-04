A wonderfully entertaining feminist novel
Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s novel “Velvet Was the Night” is a wonderfully entertaining, slyly feminist pulp novel set during the terrible violence of the Dirty War that ravaged Mexico’s shaky democracy in the 1970s.
In the first half of the 20th century, pulp novels (named from the cheap paper on which they were printed) crashed the literary market, making books more affordable and adding sensationalized plots packed with action (and violence) to the popular genres we love today.
Pulp fiction also has a characteristically unique attitude woven through its narrative, a wry and judgy sensibility. Moreno-Garcia’s novel has all these pulp elements, especially the narrative swagger.
Maite, the main female character, “lives for love.” She’s an unassuming secretary who needs her routines. She’s taken for granted and taken advantage of. She survives with a rich fantasy life drawn from romance novels, comics and her eclectic record collection.
But Maite can’t “drown out reality” completely. After all, she’s living in a real horror story that is Mexico City during government roundups, tortures and assassinations. When Maite’s neighbor, Leonora, asks Maite to feed her cat while she’s gone for a few days, Maite reluctantly agrees and stumbles into a conspiracy that changes her life.
Leonora is everything Maite is not. She’s confident, outspoken, beautiful and never taken for granted. Leonora is part of the student movement fighting the Mexican government’s totalitarian policies. After a few days, Maite realizes Leonora is missing.
— Carole E. Barrowman, Star Tribune
A compulsively readable whodunit
Early one Sunday morning on a quiet stretch of London’s Regent’s Canal, Miriam makes a grisly discovery. In the houseboat next to hers lies the bloodied body of a young man. He has been stabbed repeatedly and, as a finishing touch, has “a wide smile carved into his throat.”
The police arrive, the victim is identified as Daniel Sutherland, and Miriam’s shock is replaced by a sense of calm, even optimism.
Miriam turns out to be one of several female protagonists with a link to the deceased. This being a Hawkins novel, those characters are all prime suspects with both the means and the motive for murder. They have dark secrets, disturbing thoughts, unhealed wounds and desperate urges to settle old scores. But which one was crazed enough to kill, and why?
Carla, Daniel’s aunt, still is mourning her sister, Angela, who died in a supposed accident eight weeks before. But it is nothing like the grief that engulfed her after her 3-year-old son fell to his death while in Angela’s care.
And there is Laura who had been on a date with Daniel that ended with a blazing argument. Detectives find her fingerprints in his boat and her bloodstained T-shirt in her home. It isn’t the first time this damaged individual has been in trouble with the police; the question is whether she has progressed from minor offenses to full-scale murder.
— Malcom Forbes, Star Tribune
A story of rediscovery
In summer 2018, B.J. Hollars, who teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, set out to drive the Oregon Trail from Missouri to Oregon. “Go West, Young Man” (Bison Books), his entertaining and earnest memoir of the trip, is illustrated with drawings by 6-year-old Henry, who also contributes many of the book’s witticisms and comic relief.
The trip takes two weeks, and along the way, they visit every historical site, visitors’ center and sad, remote grave they can find, and Hollars takes on the monumental task of educating Henry (and himself) about Native history, the immigrants’ travails and the concept of Manifest Destiny.
He augments the narrative of their journey with loads of historical context, as well as quotes and anecdotes from journals and letters of the original immigrants. And he is painstaking in telling readers he realizes he is the wrong person to be recounting Native history but he couldn’t write the book without it. He seems a supremely well-meaning fellow.
Even so, when he tells a friend everyone they met along the way has been warm and friendly, he’s taken aback when the friend notes, “I wonder how your trip might’ve been different if you weren’t a straight white guy with a 6-year-old.”
“Go West” is a sweet read, part memoir, part history, part awakening — both for Henry and for his dad.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune