Sharp, modern take on H.G. Wells

Drawing inspiration from H.G. Wells’ 1896 mad-scientist story “The Island of Doctor Moreau,” “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” makes a number of ingenious adaptations to Wells’ tale about a scientist on an island who practices vivisection to create human-animal hybrids. Author Silvia Moreno-Garcia imagines that this island is actually the Yucatan peninsula, allowing the book to use a real historical conflict, The Yucatan Caste War, as a backdrop. This puts the political ramifications of the hybrids’ otherness into even sharper relief.

If you’re a they-don’t-make-’em-like-they-used-to type of reader who longs for the romance and high drama of big 19th-century novels, “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” is a flawless replica. But like the best historical fiction, this novel also speaks to the heart of what contemporary readers turn to literature for, as it draws out the colonial and racial implications of Moreau’s “research,” enlarging Wells’ own moral message. Ultimately, it’s a good thing Moreno-Garcia is so prolific: It’s likely we won’t have to wait too long to see where she’ll take us next.

