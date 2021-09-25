Enthralling, evocative read explores race and class
Colson Whitehead is perhaps our most protean novelist, shape-shifting with each book, a jack of all trades and master of all. His enthralling, cinematic new work, “Harlem Shuffle,” capers away from the weightiness of “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys,” both winners of the Pulitzer Prize; here, he tweaks a simple heist story to limn enduring conflicts of race and class.
Set at the dawn of President Kennedy’s New Frontier, “Harlem Shuffle” conjures, with uncanny precision, a world so close and yet so far. The son of a street thug, Ray Carney has stuck to the straight and narrow, an A-student navigating potholes, literal and metaphorical, in his neighborhood. With an eye for stylish furniture — he’s opened a store on 125th Street — and his marriage to Elizabeth, a daughter of bourgeois Strivers’ Row, he aspires to W.E.B. Du Bois’ Talented Tenth, yearning for admission into the Dumas Club, alongside Black bankers, physicians and politicians.
Not so fast. Enter Freddie, Carney’s petty-crime cousin, who ensnares him in a jewelry heist at the Theresa Hotel, Harlem’s answer to the Waldorf-Astoria. The robbery comes off successfully, but in the aftermath, Carney trades his soul like a used dinette set; he’s doomed to the gravity of his father’s crooked ways.
While a valentine to a time and place, “Harlem Shuffle” brilliantly tackles the daunting challenges of any American era. I keep waiting for Whitehead to stumble, if slightly. I wait in vain.
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune
Luminous collection of essays
In this luminous collection, “Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache from the American South,” Margaret Renkl delivers smart, beautifully crafted personal and political observations drawn from her home turf, Alabama, where she spent her childhood; Nashville, where she now lives; and other Southern environs.
In an effort to expand our view of the South beyond stereotypes, she explores the many aspects of her beloved homeland: lush landscapes, family traditions and histories and political and religious complexities. She aptly calls the book a “patchwork … made of mismatched parts because it’s impossible to present a single, comprehensive portrait of the American South.”
She writes clear-eyed about the South’s “brutal history” and the “ways its vestiges linger” in efforts to suppress the vote, the alarming rise of white supremacist groups and the increase of hate crimes. Not exclusive to the South, these trends are all too familiar in Minnesota, Wisconsin and states across the nation. She offers readers hope in stories of “worried Southerners who work to preserve what’s good about this beleaguered region and to heal hate.”
Among essays not to be missed: the title story’s tale of finally getting to Graceland after many tries, a moving tribute to singer-songwriter John Prine and a heart-wrenching letter thanking John Lewis for never giving up the fight for economic and social justice and for his enduring optimism.
I keep this book nearby to revisit the humanity and hope in its pages.
— Elfrieda Abbe, Star Tribune
12th century sisterhood is powerful
In her new novel, “Matrix,” Lauren Groff takes us to another world entirely, but one Groff paints just as confidently, and surprisingly.
The book begins in the year 1158 as a 17-year-old girl rides out of a forest on a winter day and catches her first sight of an isolated abbey — the last place she wishes to be but the place where she likely will spend the rest of her life.
Her name is Marie, and Groff based her on a historical person, Marie de France, believed to be the first woman to write poetry in French. Almost nothing is known about her life, not even her true identity. But Groff gives her fictional Marie a rich and intriguing story.
Born to one of seven sisters, “a famous family of viragoes,” Marie, similar to her mother and aunts, has skills uncommon among women in the Middle Ages. Not only can she read and write in several languages, she can fight with a sword, hunt with a bow and arrow and ride a warhorse. As a child, she accompanied her family on one of the Crusades.
Her beloved mother died when Marie was 12, and the girl was stripped of her mother’s property and sent to live at the royal English court.
That might seem an unlikely fate for an orphan, but Marie’s mother was raped at age 13 by the father of Henry II, so Marie is the “bastardess half sister” (well, one of them) of the king.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times