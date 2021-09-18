Life in a tiny Icelandic village
At one point in Icelandic author Jón Kalman Stefánsson’s wistful and whimsical novel “Summer Light, and Then Comes the Night,” a character named Matthías tries to explain why he has returned home to his seaside village in the western fjords, “such a tiny and ridiculously insignificant place,” after six years traveling the world. “It’s difficult to control your feelings,” he says, “sometimes just impossible; I came back because nothing else was possible.”
Matthías is alluding to intractable romantic love, but his sentiment — the futility of fighting passion, of fighting despair, of fighting against the dying of the lingering summer light — could apply to most everyone in the village.
It certainly applies to the Astronomer, onetime director of the Knitting Co., who starts dreaming in Latin and soon forsakes his old life, losing himself in the stars and gaining his moniker. And it applies to Hannes, the village police officer who, unable to escape the void left by his wife’s death from cancer, commits suicide, orphaning their son, Jónas.
The consequences of these men’s actions shape much of the novel, even though the chapters are more linked stories than steps in a linear plot, stories about love affairs both scandalous and sweet, about ghosts haunting the village warehouse, about lives left behind too soon. The narrator, a sort of Greek chorus representing the village’s 400 residents, offers running exposition plus shorter interstitial commentaries on the issues confronting the villagers in the context of the wider world.
Arduous travels in search of self
Antonio Michael Downing’s “Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming” is a rich memoir about how far some folks have to travel just to arrive where they began. In this case, Downing navigates multiple lands and personas. He lives in Trinidad, Canada, America and England. He navigates the world as Tony, an innocent child; as Mic Dainjah in his chaotic youth; as Michael Downing, a corporate careerist; as Molasses, his spiritual self, then as John Orpheus, a persona he maintains in his life as a musician.
Downing was born in Venezuela but didn’t stay there long. His father, a rolling stone who tumbles in and out of his life, disappeared, leaving his mother unable to parent him. She dropped him off in Trinidad, where he was reared by his grandmother, Miss Excelly, a devoutly religious woman who lived a humble life in a lush and dangerous area called Monkeytown.
Downing deploys spectacular details in describing those childhood years, the sights, sounds and violence of that place and time. The prose in those early passages is exalted and melodic. Even as the tremendous care in its crafting seems evident, the words also flow naturally. Downing never seems to press. We see vast and granular marvels through the eyes of a child still capable of awe.
When Downing saw the sea for the first time, “it shocked me awake in a way that has yet to sleep again,” he writes. “Then, piece by piece, the blue became one continuous miracle.”
Grim, goofy meditation on the apocalypse
It’s a good thing this is a short book, because if there were much more of its crazy brilliance, a reader’s head might well explode. In “Harrow,” Joy Williams, who has the sad distinction of being a writer’s writer, but one of the best, has created a future world slouching toward apocalypse with a young heroine, Khristen, poised to straddle the end of one reality and — let’s hope — the beginning of another.
As a baby Khristen died, then came back, which marks her for … something, or so her mother holds and we’re led to believe, though Khristen herself tells us that she felt compelled to humor her mother in answering questions about the great beyond. After a round of weird tutors (What is consciousness? What is God? How do you spell commensurable?) and attendance at a weirder boarding school (“There were no books, no paper. One was simply supposed to remember the gnomic things the instructors uttered.”), Khristen finds herself, by now a de facto orphan, expelled into a transformed landscape where nothing works and people wander, “milling, like little flies after a rain,” which seem to be the only other living things around.
Eventually she ends up at a decaying resort on a putrid lake occupied by an unlikely group of elderly eco-terrorists — “a gabby seditious lot, in the worst of health but with kamikaze hearts, an army of the aged and ill, determined to refresh, through crackpot violence, a plundered earth.”
