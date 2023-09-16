Infamous woman restarts her life until the past intrudes

Laura Lippman’s latest isn’t a whodunit or whydunit but more of a whendunit.

Throughout “Prom Mom,” Lippman creates suspense around our vague notion something bad is about to happen, even if we’re not sure what it is or when it will occur. She alternates between the points of view of three characters: Amber, who became infamous for killing her newborn while at her high school prom but, decades later, returns to her native Baltimore to open an art gallery; Joe, her prom date and father of the baby, now a successful Baltimore Realtor; and Meredith, Joe’s wife, a bougie plastic surgeon.

