Infamous woman restarts her life until the past intrudes
Laura Lippman’s latest isn’t a whodunit or whydunit but more of a whendunit.
Throughout “Prom Mom,” Lippman creates suspense around our vague notion something bad is about to happen, even if we’re not sure what it is or when it will occur. She alternates between the points of view of three characters: Amber, who became infamous for killing her newborn while at her high school prom but, decades later, returns to her native Baltimore to open an art gallery; Joe, her prom date and father of the baby, now a successful Baltimore Realtor; and Meredith, Joe’s wife, a bougie plastic surgeon.
It’s clear these characters are in conflict, with one additional complication: Joe is having an affair with a significantly younger woman who might be obsessed with him. There are hints we don’t know everything about the fateful prom in 1997. And, because Lippman is quite specific about the dates when the book’s events unfold — late 2019 and early 2020 — it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic will play into the story.
“Prom Mom” is absorbing, and the 1997 event anchors it in an unimaginable tragedy we know has occurred in real life. But that “whatever it is” is an issue.
— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
Merging domestic drama and slow-burn mystery
One of the great knuckleheads in recent American fiction lies dead early in Richard Russo’s new novel. Will Donald “Sully” Sullivan’s hardscrabble town ever be the same?
Readers met the incurably sarcastic, erratically employed, occasionally sober Sully in Russo’s great 1993 comic novel “Nobody’s Fool.” The aging barfly’s decline mirrored that of his hometown, where, as Russo noted in the sequel “Everybody’s Fool,” once-busy factories had been colonized by rats.
A war veteran and worse-for-wear manual laborer, Sully, similar to Russo’s fictional North Bath, N.Y., has seen better days. Russo won the Pulitzer Prize for his Maine novel “Empire Falls,” but he’s best known for Sully, memorably portrayed by Paul Newman, an Oscar nominee for the film “Nobody’s Fool.”
Now, in “Somebody’s Fool,” an ensemble-cast character study wed to a minor-key mystery, heart failure claims Sully before page 20. He nevertheless fuels the plot, leaving his son Peter a “long list of people his father had asked him to check on from time to time.”
Similar to its predecessors, this book lands as an authentic, ambivalent ode to America’s small towns — where, similar to everywhere else, progress occurs at a fitful pace.
— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune
Her money stolen in a scam, an older woman plots ‘revenge’
If you’re old enough to carry an AARP card, you’ve been warned about impostor scams, in which someone who claims to be your grandchild calls to plead for money to get them out of a jam. While we all think we’re too smart to be fooled, countless victims fall for these hoaxes every year. They even are falling for them in novels.
In the delightful “Mrs. Plansky’s Revenge,” by Spencer Quinn, 71-year-old Loretta Plansky — referred to throughout the novel as Mrs. Plansky — gets a call in the middle of the night from her grandson, Will. He’s been arrested and his car’s been confiscated by the police. In order to get it back, he needs $9,726.18. Even though “Will” doesn’t quite sound like himself — it must be the bad connection — she gives him her bank account number, the routing number and, worst of all, the account password.
Unfortunately, Mrs. Plansky (similar to many others) uses the same password for all her accounts. Her savings account has been emptied of about $69,000 and so has her investment fund of more than $3.8 million.
As bleak as this sounds, “Mrs Plansky’s Revenge” has a cozyish, comedic feel, and Mrs. Plansky is a believable character for whom readers will cheer.