Brothers take to the road in latest Towles novel
Set in 1950s America, Amor Towles’ “The Lincoln Highway” is a road novel that celebrates the mythos of an era via a cross-country highway, and it delivers an overwhelming blast of nostalgia many readers will welcome even if it doesn’t add anything new to the genre.
Similar to the highway, the novel is long, and it winds through adventures in the style of an old-fashioned serial, with an abundance of last-second rescues and romantic philosophizing. The philosophizing does not always spring from the most trustworthy of sources. Still, “The Lincoln Highway” is a romantic novel, not in a passion-and-courtship sense but in its idealization of the era.
The story follows the fortunes of two brothers of a familiar type: strong, silent Emmett and innocent, optimistic Billy. Emmett, 18, has just returned home to Nebraska after serving a sentence at a juvenile work farm (he accidentally killed another boy in a fight). The boys’ father is dead, and a neighbor has been caring for Billy.
With the family farm in foreclosure, all that’s left for the brothers to do is follow in the footsteps of generations before them: Go West. In California, Emmett hopes to build houses, and Billy believes they will find the mother who abandoned them.
Two escapees from the work farm derail their plan, rerouting the brothers to that other testing ground for dreams: New York City.
— Connie Ogle, Star Tribune
Inanimate objects speak in thought-provoking novel
Early in “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” Ruth Ozeki’s heady new novel, an off-course bird bangs into a classroom window: “THWACK!” The middle schoolers are stunned. One is particularly upset. Benny Oh approaches the glass. He whispers to it, then punches it. Why? The window was sobbing and “I needed it to stop,” he said.
Benny is an angry boy, but that’s only part of the story. Since his father, Kenji, was killed in a truck accident, he’s been getting an earful from inanimate objects. Library books wail for his attention as they’re fed into a high-tech sorting system: “We are not units!” His mom’s teapot disagrees it’s “short and stout.” A pair of scissors taunts Benny until he jams the points into his thigh.
This last incident lands him in a psychiatric hospital, where he’s prescribed drugs for his hallucinations. But something else is afoot, for Benny appears to be having real interactions with nonliving objects. The scissors, for instance, speak to him in Mandarin. Which makes a kind of sense — they were manufactured in China.
This book ponders the very nature of things. Does the soul exist? Is it immortal? Do inanimate items possess a life force? How do we distinguish acute sensitivity from mental illness? These questions fuel a searching novel, one that combines a coming-of-age tale with an ode to the printed page.
— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune
Nonfiction study examines the literary life, legacy of Robert Bly
In its heyday, the pugnacious and politically witty literary magazine The Fifties became notorious for its personalized rejection slips, which tended toward sarcasm and bordered on rude. Rather than the staid form rejections resorted to by most publications, an aspiring poet might receive such a cutting brushoff as, “This sounds like car-bumper poetry,” or “This should go someplace where they have the tendency to like ‘cute’ poems,” or even, “This poem is like lettuce that’s been in the refrigerator too long.”
Plenty of recipients bristled at this linguistic brutality, while others appreciated the personal touch so absent from most official correspondence, as well as the indication that at least their poems had been read. Everyone marveled at the stamina required for such consistently speedy and frank critique, forming passionate opinions about the man who held the barbed pen, none other than the rural Minnesota poet Robert Bly, often with the assistance of his friend and co-editor William Duffy.
This is the kind of fun esoterica the reader can expect from teacher, reviewer and Bly biographer Mark Gustafson’s “Born Under the Sign of Odin: The Life and Times of Robert Bly’s Little Magazine and Small Press.” Published by Nodin Press, itself a Minnesota staple for over half a century, Gustafson’s book offers a comprehensive and deeply researched descriptive bibliography of Bly’s work as an editor, critic, polemicist and all-around cultural gadfly.
— Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune