Frothy tale of growing up

What an odd feeling it must be, to go back to high school 20 years after graduation, to live in the same dorm you lived in as a teenager, and then to turn around and see the boy — now a man — who broke your heart way back in senior year.

This surreal deja vu is at the core of Miriam Parker’s second romantic novel, “Room and Board.” Gillian Brodie, graduate of the Glen Ellen boarding school in California’s wine country, packed up her broken heart and headed East right after graduation. After Yale, she went on to become a publicist to the stars, making work her entire life, until one of the stars betrayed her and torpedoed her career.

