A charming story by first-time novelist
“LaserWriter II,” Tamara Shopsin’s first novel, is essentially a nonfiction love letter to an old Macintosh tech repair shop in New York City, layered over with a fictitious (I assume) main character. The tech shop, Tekserve on 23rd Street in Greenwich Village, was a real place, opening in 1987, and the founders, David and Dick, are real people. The story — cleanly, economically told — follows Claire, a young woman who gets a job there and proves to be an absolute whiz at repairing printers.
How can this possibly be interesting? Trust me: It is. Actually, it’s enthralling. “LaserWriter II” is funny and gentle and sweet, and as Shopsin toggles between the rise of Tekserve and the rise of Apple, the fundamental differences between the two companies become starkly clear. Imagine, just imagine, the way our country could have gone.
Tekserve is homegrown, funky and generous. Their motto is, “If you are ever in doubt, do the right thing.” As for Apple — well, we all know Apple.
A bit of a misfit and a loner, Claire wanders in, finds a home, finds her calling and eventually wanders away. That’s the story, and it’s all this charming book needs.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
May’s on-foot journey
At age 38, with a toddler son and a thickening waistline, Katherine May makes the decision to hike the 630-mile South West Coast Path in England. She will hike in stages, she decides, sometimes alone, sometimes with a friend. She will finish before she is 40.
In “The Electricity of Every Living Thing,” May writes about her journey in vivid, exuberant prose — the trail leaves her “wild with wonder,” the sky is full of birds she wishes she could identify, the “nothingness of the sea” fills some need deep inside of her. She’s always been different, she knows, overly sensitive to light, noise, touch and smell. So much of her energy is expended trying to fit in, trying, to “pass” as a normal person.
But it isn’t until she’s driving to the trailhead during a blinding rainstorm that she realizes what it is that makes her different. A radio interview with a woman with Asperger’s Syndrome sets off a burst of recognition in her own brain. This explains everything.
In this memoir, the author of “Wintering” examines her life, her self, her choices, as the journey along the coast becomes a reckoning.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
A lively popular history of the 1960s
In “The Shattering,” Kevin Boyle focuses on struggles over racial justice, the Vietnam War and the government’s right to regulate sexuality, in a lively popular history of the 1960s. Along with most professional historians, Boyle rejects the commonly held assumption that a Berlin Wall separated the consensual 1950s from the divisive ‘60s.
Inevitably, given the number of books on the 1960s, a lot of material in “The Shattering” will be familiar to readers. That said, Boyle enlivens his narrative with emblematic vignettes. He documents Bayard Rustin’s behind-the-scenes role in spreading Gandhi’s philosophy of passive resistance, founding the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and planning the March on Washington.
Boyle explains how Estelle Griswold and Norma McCorvey became defendants in cases that involved Americans’ rights to privacy, contraception and abortion. He describes the first Human Be-in, held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. He reveals that 25 percent of American soldiers in Vietnam came from poor families. Boyle reports that two infantrymen swept into Ben Suc with their squad, shot a man riding a bicycle, and declared he had to be Viet Cong because he was leaving town.
— Glenn C. Altschuler, Star Tribune