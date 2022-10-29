Third novel narrated by Lucy Barton

Lucy Barton doesn’t quite grasp what is going on when her ex-husband, William, calls her early in 2020 and tells her to pack a bag, they are fleeing New York. “Let me get you out of this city,” he says. “Just for a few weeks.”

Lucy had heard of the coronavirus, of course, but she thought it was an Italy thing — “I did not think about it ever coming to New York,” she says in “Lucy by the Sea,” the third Lucy Barton novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. This is a quietly profound book about grief and loss — oh, so much loss! — but also kindness, generosity and resilience. People are always looking out for one another in this novel, beginning with William’s rescue of Lucy.

