...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt with a few gusts to around 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
"Fairy Tale" by Stephen King. (Simon & Schuster/TNS)
Early in “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King points out that the original “Jack and the Beanstalk” was much darker and more violent than the version that’s popular these days. Far from just briefing us on literary history, King is foreshadowing what lies ahead.
Teenage Charlie is hired by an elderly neighbor, Mr. Bowditch, who has suffered a broken leg. It’s an easy job. He stops by the house a couple of times a day to dole out Bowditch’s pain pills and tend to his dog. In the evening, he returns, keeping Bowditch company as they watch old movies on TV.
For these easy tasks, Charlie is paid $500 a week, which even he thinks is excessive until he discovers that the old man has squirreled away a wealth of gold nuggets. Bowditch finally admits that a deep hole in his backyard that resembles an abandoned well actually is a passageway to a mystical land that is the source of the gold.
While Jack climbed up the beanstalk, Charlie is going to climb down the hole. And from what King said earlier, we know that when he gets to the bottom, he isn’t going to find an enchanted goose laying golden eggs.
— Jeff Strickler, Star Tribune
Novel vividly re-creates era
Maggie O’Farrell’s “The Marriage Portrait” builds a rich interior world while vividly re-creating an era, in this case the Italian Renaissance, a period overflowing with intrigue and pomp, rustling heavy fabrics and glowing frescoes, blood and lust and the desire for power.
O’Farrell takes a few liberties with the story, adjusting Lucrezia’s age and other realities. Lucrezia is 15, for example, on her wedding day, still small enough to feel imprisoned by her enormous gown, a harbinger of what’s to come.
A strange child, fifth in a line of eight — her mother’s nickname is “La Fecundissima” — Lucrezia learns quickly, whether she is studying Greek history, drawing perspective on a page or practicing the subtle art of manipulation. Wildness fascinates her. When her father brings a tigress to his zoo in the bowels of their Florentine palace, she is mesmerized by the beast, certain an understanding passes between them.
That tiger, who dies in her underground prison, haunts the novel, as Lucrezia, caught in her own gilded cage, discovers the truth about her enigmatic new husband. She endures what she loathes: sitting for a marriage portrait, the invasive act designed to produce an heir. When no heir materializes, fear creeps in.
— Connie Ogle, Star Tribune
War and peace surge through the pages
One of the most awe-inspiring developments in our contemporary literature is the surpassing brilliance of Anglophone African novelists, from Nigeria’s Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to Zambia’s Namwali Serpell to Zimbabwe’s Petina Gappah. Last year the Stockholm sages lauded Abdulrazak Gurnah with the Nobel Prize in literature, beaming a bright light onto a career largely built on the margins. Gurnah’s bravura, beautifully calibrated novel “Afterlives” encompasses the meld of cultures and languages in eastern Africa and the punishing legacy of European colonialism.
At the age of 18, Gurnah left his native Zanzibar, settling in Canterbury, England, where he has taught at the University of Kent. With its narrative heft and economical skill, “Afterlives” arches over the reader like a cathedral’s nave, spanning decades as it charts the strife of empires on a subjugated continent. He narrates the history of the region, then under German rule, with a journalist’s canny ability to zoom into the entwined stories of his lead character: Ilyas, a boy stolen from his parents and then educated; his younger sister Afiya, whom he rescues from indentured servitude; and Hamza, who joins the German schutztruppe as they engage the British during World War I.