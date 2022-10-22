King looks to ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

Early in “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King points out that the original “Jack and the Beanstalk” was much darker and more violent than the version that’s popular these days. Far from just briefing us on literary history, King is foreshadowing what lies ahead.

Teenage Charlie is hired by an elderly neighbor, Mr. Bowditch, who has suffered a broken leg. It’s an easy job. He stops by the house a couple of times a day to dole out Bowditch’s pain pills and tend to his dog. In the evening, he returns, keeping Bowditch company as they watch old movies on TV.

