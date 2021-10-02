Pulitzer winner follow-up is bigger, more ambitious
Think of Anthony Doerr’s new novel as “All the Plot Connections You Cannot See.”
Similar to Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light You Cannot See,” his “Cloud Cuckoo Land” includes two characters — on opposite sides of a war, divided by a fortress wall — whose separate stories gradually join. Instead of World War II, this battle is the 1453 siege of Constantinople, and the pair are Omeir, a boy born into poverty, and Anna, resident of a convent whose sisters struggle to finish a tapestry that illuminates an epic tale while she becomes obsessed with an ancient codex.
Bibliophilia is a central motif of “Cloud Cuckoo Land” (which is dedicated to librarians), along with gray owls, the perils of translating literature and climate crisis. A 21st-century man named Zeno labors over a translation of Antonius Diogenes’ mythic “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Anna becomes the guardian of that ancient text. Children in a present-day library in Idaho create a play that contains elements of “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” A boy named Seymour orients his life around a guru’s dangerous words. Konstance, traveling to another planet in the future, becomes fascinated by glimpses of a mysterious manuscript.
Like “All the Light You Cannot See” — or “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” a more skillful novel it occasionally recalls — the distinct stories all wind around each other at the end. But “Cloud” is a more ambitious book than “Light” and it experiences more growing pains as it grows and grows across 626 pages.
— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
Amateur sleuths return to solve another mystery
“The Man Who Died Twice” begins after Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron have solved their first big mystery. They reconvene to look into a cold case — until, once again, one comes along that is blazing hot.
Elizabeth receives a letter from a man whose drowned body was pulled out of the Thames 30 years ago. This blast from her past needs “babysitting” after making a serious error of judgment — namely stealing 20 million pounds’ worth of diamonds from a ruthless international money launderer.
Douglas — once a dead man and now a wanted one — hides out and lies low in Coopers Chase but eventually is forced to break cover after a botched attempt on his life. When two spies are murdered in a safe house and the pilfered diamonds go missing, Elizabeth and her friends follow a trail of cryptic clues to find both the killer and the gemstones. But can they outfox an unknown enemy who will stop at nothing to get what they want?
Osman’s enthralling crime caper is made up of various strands. But whether acting individually or pooling together, it is the animated Thursday Murder Club members who keep us turning the pages.
Team leader Elizabeth still has the tradecraft and the contacts from her years as a spook; Joyce is the compassionate and deceptively dotty ex-nurse; Ibrahim is the soul-searching former psychiatrist, and tattooed soccer fan “Red” Ron has a big mouth and a bigger heart.
— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune
Novel focuses on Manet’s last 3 years
Maureen Gibbon made a wise choice to confine her quietly dazzling novel “The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet” to the last three years of Manet’s life, when crippling illness forced him off the boulevards and into his own mind.
The premise is simple: His best friend gives Manet a notebook to help him pass the time in convalescence when the pain is strong, painting impossible. Despite his initial resistance, Manet writes, jotting impressions and memories, ruminations on art and love, friendship and sex. The pacing is skillfully handled, creating the illusion of a genuine journal, with mundane observations of daily life juxtaposed against passages of great insight and wisdom.
The Manet who emerges crafts as insightfully with a fountain pen as a paintbrush: Gibbon creates wincingly convincing dramas of physical pain, with its vacillation between hope and disappointment, and quieter dramas from the interplay of memories tender and sensual.
Most striking of all is the way in which Gibbon convinces us we are inside the mind of an artist in the act of creation; Manet’s observations become ours; we become artists, co-creators.
It sneaks up on you. I read slowly, almost impatiently, at first, perhaps wishing for a stronger narrative thread. But as I read on, I became mesmerized by the deep pleasure of taking time, immersing myself in the sensory delight of the small, the ordinary, the ephemeral. I felt I was learning to see, not just look. This book is a rare gift.
— Patricia L. Hagen, Star Tribune