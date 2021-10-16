Essays from one of America’s most noted animal lovers
You can tell when the person you’re talking to is passionate about a subject. Their eyes sparkle. Their speech pattern changes, either slowing down to make sure you don’t miss a detail, or speeding up to share as much information as quickly as they can. It almost feels as if you’re talking to a different person. The transformation is a joy to watch.
One is likely to imagine Susan Orlean’s eyes sparkling as she composed the essays in “On Animals,” a compendium of works, most of them written for the New Yorker, which showcases her curiosity about a wide range of animals, from mules to mice, from Rhode Island Reds to Welsh springer spaniels, from homing pigeons to one of the box-office superstars of 1990s cinema: a killer whale.
“I was always a little animalish,” she writes at the outset. After a 1980s move from Manhattan to a farm in the countryside, she was able to keep chickens, ducks, Black Angus cattle and guinea fowls, two of whom were named Prince Charles and Camilla. Their house, she writes, “bears a resemblance to a three-ring circus.”
Readers fond of seemingly effortless writing about animals will savor this book. One can imagine a sparkle in their eyes as they turn the page.
— Michael Magras, Star Tribune
The many contradictions of Oscar Wilde
If Oscar Wilde had behaved himself, he would be little remembered today. His poetry has been mostly forgotten; his witty plays are a staple of the community theater circuit, but they don’t achieve the high watermark of great theater.
But Wilde was incapable of lying low. At the pinnacle of success he defied the conventions of British Victorian society, egged on by his young lover, Lord Alfred Douglas. He eventually went to prison for multiple sex acts with young men, and today he’s a symbol of cultural rebellion and gay martyrdom.
Tragedies make the best stories, and Matthew Sturgis makes the most of Wilde’s in his new biography, “Oscar Wilde: A Life.” Sturgis’ clear-eyed understanding of Wilde is acute, his narrative assured. Drawing on new material, including the full transcript of the libel trial that set Wilde on the path to prison, he assembles an indelible portrait of a confounding and complex man.
Sturgis captures Wilde’s contradictions: generous but erratically cruel, brilliant but careless. He doesn’t fully analyze Wilde’s wanton streak, but the evidence is abundant: Wilde opined “nothing is good in moderation. You cannot know the good in anything until you have torn the heart out of it by excess.”
Today, he’s famous for those excesses. Was immortality worth it? If only Oscar Wilde were around to tell us.
— Mary Ann Gwinn, Star Tribune
Tackling privilege and power in feminist fairy tale
In the kingdom of Illyria, boys are groomed from a young age to be sorcerers — one of the land’s most powerful roles — and girls are taught to conform to a rigid, secondary role.
The sorcerers protect the kingdom from threats, especially from a formless enemy known as the Dread, which attacks whole villages, sucking the life out of everything in its path.
In the world of Anne Ursu’s new fantasy “The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy,” 12-year-old Marya Lupu has tried to conform. She’s tried to stay in the background, to shrink her curiosity and tendency to speak out when things are unjust. While her mother polices Marya’s “wild” tendencies, her older brother, Luka, receives the education and attention she craves.
When the Council for the Magical Protection of Illyria comes to test Luka for his magical abilities, a series of unfortunate events leads Marya to embarrass the family in front of some of Illyria’s most powerful men. Luka fails the test, dashing the family’s hopes for social advancement, and not long after, Marya receives a letter ordering her to report to a school for troubled girls.
Minneapolis author Ursu lays out the social levers that help one group (men) concentrate and hold power and the ways that those a step below them (women) often are the enforcers of such unequal systems.
— Trisha Collopy, Star Tribune