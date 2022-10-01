Don’t miss ‘Paul’

Despite the title, “Paul” is not the story of Paul, but the story of Frances Hawthorne, a young British woman living in France. The title, though, is a clue: Frances is young and insecure, drawn to domineering older men who take over her life.

One man — her thesis adviser, A.B. — brings her to France and then discards her. Another man, Paul, nearly succeeds in finishing off whatever self-regard Frances has left.

