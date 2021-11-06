The story behind ‘All In The Family’
The Bunkers weren’t just a nuclear family. They were thermonuclear.
“Meathead!” “Get outta my chair!” “Stifle!”
Life in that little Queens house was explosive, and setting off most of the bombs was bigoted working stiff Archie Bunker, a proud and loud member of the not-so-silent majority.
Still, his family loved him. And the genius of “All in the Family” was audiences soon came to love all of them.
“All in the Family: The Show that Changed Television” by Norman Lear, the cast and the crew as told to Jim Colucci, and with a foreword by Jimmy Kimmel, explains why. Filled with new interviews with Lear, 99, and the surviving cast, it’s part memoir, part scrapbook and offers a rich history of how the ground-breaking show made it to the air.
CBS was eager to get away from its image as the home of corny sitcoms. They wanted something edgy and provocative. Except, as the premiere approached, they worried Lear’s show might be too edgy and provocative.
“They aired a huge disclaimer at the beginning,” Lear said. “Basically it said, ‘Pay no attention to the show. None of the views expressed in the show are part of what CBS thinks.’”
As the first season unfolded, CBS censors worried even more.
— Jacqueline Cutler, New York Daily News
Intermittent observations during pandemic
In the early days of sheltering in place, a “new communitarian yearning” appears online, Charles Finch notes in his journal account of the COVID-19 year.
“There’s such rawness in everyone — the mix is so different than usual, the same amount of anger, but more fear, less certainty, and I think more love.”
The mood reminds him of when the first pictures of Earth were sent back from space, and “for eight or nine days, there was a sudden belief that since we had seen that we all lived on the same blue planet, a new era of peace might begin.”
And then, everyone started fighting again. “But what a lovely week,” he writes.
“What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year” is the journal you meant to write but were too busy dashing through self-checkout lanes or curled in the fetal position in front of Netflix to get anything done. Thankfully, Finch did. His keen-eyed account is vivid and witty. It will make you laugh despite the horrors.
This temporarily disoriented, well-read literary man misses his friends and the way the world used to be. There’s a disjointedness to his entries we recognize as the months wear on.
I am not enjoying the pandemic, but I did enjoy Finch’s articulate take on it.
— Christine Brunkhorst, Star Tribune
A terrifying tale of a killer app
You do not want to read this book on your phone. After you read it, you might not even want to turn on your phone. But can you really turn it off?
“Where They Wait” is the second shocking horror novel from Scott Carson.
The first thing his new book’s narrator, Nick Bishop, tells us is: “I was never a dreamer.” He’s not talking about his attitude toward life; he’s being literal — he does not dream, never has. For him, sleep is “blackness,” and that’s fine.
Life brings Nick back to the small town of Hammel, Maine. There, he downloads a new app.
What makes Clarity different from other mindfulness apps is its “sleep songs,” which act on the brain’s response to story and song. As Nick looks at the icon for the app, his nose starts to bleed.
Things will get so much worse. Nick will begin to dream, dreams full of rain-soaked, pleading ghosts and crashing waves. In the waking world, secrets will creep out, some about people he loves. And he’ll face the terrifying question of whether cutting-edge technology can become a conduit for ancient evil.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times