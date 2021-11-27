Biography of critic, novelist who married Robert Lowell
In 20th-century American literary circles the work of Elizabeth Hardwick inspired admiration, awe and not a little fear. Critic, essayist and novelist, Hardwick was renowned for her uncanny literary insights, devastating wit and affinity for everyday people, which she learned growing up working class in Lexington, Ky. But Hardwick had another role, and it was onerous. She was the wife of genius poet Robert Lowell, who suffered from terrible extremes of bipolar disorder.
In his depths, he tormented her with savage criticism and extramarital affairs, then relied on her to help him recover — until the next betrayal, and the next. For years Hardwick’s story has tilted toward her life with Lowell. Now, Cathy Curtis, in this first full biography of Hardwick, showcases Hardwick’s story in “A Splendid Intelligence: The Life of Elizabeth Hardwick,” with admirable diligence and qualified success.
Curtis stumbles out of the gate with her description of Hardwick’s Southern upbringing — her text is quote-heavy throughout, and this reader longed for a more evocative sense of Hardwick’s Lexington childhood.
Nigerian editor deals with American racism
When Ekong Udousoro gets the chance to travel from his native Nigeria to the United States to understudy at a New York publisher, he jumps at the opportunity. He’ll get the chance to work on the anthology about the Biafran War that he’s editing while learning how publishing in the States works.
“Nothing was going to stop me from enjoying New York to the marrow,” he says in Uwem Akpan’s novel, “New York, My Village.”
Unfortunately, things go off the rails before he even leaves Nigeria. Ekong is humiliated by racist American embassy workers when he applies for a visa, with one blasting the “violence,” “stupidity” and “craziness” of Nigerians. When he eventually makes it to New York, although he’s delighted by the spectacle of Times Square and the coffee and food at Starbucks, his neighbors ignore him: “How do you live close to people who do not want to greet you?” he laments.
“New York, My Village” is a wonderful novel, keenly observed and written with true compassion.
Blum’s memoir a can’t miss
I’m not sure there is any experience more poignant than caring for an elderly pet in its final months; I’m not sure there’s any creature on Earth sweeter than an old dog. Jenna Blum captures the sorrow and joy, the sweetness and grief in “Woodrow on the Bench,” her memoir of caring for her old black Lab during his final months. We first meet Woodrow when he’s 15 — quite old for a big Lab — and ill with what the doctors say is heart disease. Blum, divorced and living in Boston, brings him out every day to sit on a park bench near her apartment. And an amazing community is born as neighbors, passers-by, regular park-walkers and other strangers stop by to pet the old guy and chat. Does it help to know going into it Woodrow is going to die? It does, a little, but there is a reason why Blum’s press kit includes a tiny package of tissues.
