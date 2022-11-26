Finalist for the 2020 National Book Award

Niceness is not generally considered a literary virtue, but in Lydia Millet’s work generally, and her new novel, “Dinosaurs,” specifically, it certainly is.

Niceness, in fact, is the defining trait of the novel’s protagonist, Gil, who, after the abrupt and unhappy ending of a 15-year relationship, has just purchased a house, sight unseen, on the outskirts of Phoenix and walked there during the course of five months from Manhattan.

Recommended for you