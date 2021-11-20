Sad yet wryly funny novel
In both its form and its content, Mona Arshi’s short, sharp debut novel, “Somebody Loves You,” about a British Indian family dealing with the mother’s mental illness, is deftly adventurous and decidedly risky. Ruby, the youngest daughter and the perceptive protagonist, is about 11 years old when she resolves — as a result of the various interpersonal, racial and economic traumas around her — not to speak.
Born in West London, Arshi worked for a decade as a human rights lawyer before earning a master’s degree in creative writing at East Anglia University. Her debut poetry collection, 2015’s “Small Hands,” won the prestigious Forward Prize, and “Somebody Loves You” feels like a book built brick by brick by a poet. Each chapter consists of a small, stand-alone vignette, some a few pages long, some barely half a page, all of them written in poetic prose with a careful use of white space.
— Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune
Stories paint vivid portrait of diverse Denver
The 12 stories in Jenny Shank’s affecting new collection, “Mixed Company,” live up to the book’s title: Shank’s characters navigate the fraught encounters that arise when people of different racial and economic backgrounds are forced together by circumstances they can’t control.
Nearly all of these stories play out in the context of the author’s hometown of Denver. Together, they trace its recent history from economically troubled melting pot to rapidly gentrifying “it” city.
One story dramatizes Denver’s desegregation through court-ordered busing in the 1980s and ‘90s. The narrator, a white middle-schooler, is bused to a school in a Black area of the city. The strongest story, “Signing for Lineman,” features a white medieval literature Ph.D. student who takes a summer job tutoring mostly Black football players in American Sign Language.
Ultimately, this collection provides a vivid portrait of a changing city, full of diverse people who are trying — often failing but sometimes succeeding — to understand each other.
— Mike Alberti, Star Tribune
Detailed biography of King George III
In “The Last King of America,” journalist Andrew Roberts, the author of biographies of Napoleon and Winston Churchill, draws on a large cache of documents recently released by the Royal Archives to provide a detailed history of King George’s life and 60-year reign. Claiming that George III has been “the most unfairly traduced sovereign” in the history of England, Roberts portrays the king as cultured, intelligent, moral and relatively enlightened.
Roberts asserts what 20th- and 21st-century historians already know: George III was not a tyrant who lost the American empire; he respected the British Constitution and deferred to Parliament.
Roberts also goes beyond the available evidence to insist the king’s five protracted “maladies,” spread during several decades, were caused by a bipolar disorder; suggests “perceived threats to his honor tipped him over to manic depressions”; and diagnoses overspending by the Prince of Wales, heir to the throne, as “a chronic case of Buying Derangement Syndrome.”
— Glenn C. Altschuler, Star Tribune