Harrowing true story of first escape from Auschwitz

“The Escape Artist,” Jonathan Freedland’s compelling work of narrative nonfiction, tells the story of Walter Rosenberg, the first Jewish person to escape from Auschwitz. The book is divided, roughly, between what happens in Auschwitz and what happens afterward.

Rosenberg was a Slovakian Jew, arrested by the Nazis not once but twice (he escaped the first time), packed onto a train with thousands of other Jewish people and hauled off to the concentration camp Majdanek in Poland. He was there long enough to catch a last, poignant glimpse of his brother, Sammy, before being transferred to Auschwitz.

