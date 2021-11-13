Author’s swan song looks at local murder
Perhaps you remember the case: “Murder for Lobster,” read headlines around the world, detailing the bizarre and tragic tale of a locally renowned ne’er-do-well who in 2013 was killed by three Nova Scotian lobstermen, sick of the man stealing their lobster traps.
It wasn’t so much that the people of Isle Madame were terrified of Phillip Boudreau. Even though the picturesque island of Acadian fishing villages off the coast of Cape Breton Island had been terrorized by Boudreau’s antics for decades, he was usually relatively harmless.
Boudreau had such a deep knowledge of the legal system, and how to evade its punishments.
“He doesn’t come off as a grown man jousting with the law,” the late Canadian author Silver Donald Cameron writes in “Blood in the Water: A True Story of Small-Town Revenge.”
“He’s more like a child playing mischievous games, and most people don’t seem unduly alarmed by his hijinks.”
Except that lobstering is a livelihood here, and one June morning in 2013, three local lobstermen finally hit their limit.
— Reid Forgrave, Star Tribune
A customer’s ghost complicates the life of a Native bookseller
I guess you could call Louise Erdrich’s new novel “The Sentence” a ghost story, though that implies a certain scary spookiness that the book does not possess. But there are ghosts aplenty, and one in particular certainly spooks the novel’s Ojibwe narrator, Tookie, whose nickname seems a quick take on her character, tough cookie.
At the outset, Tookie tells us about having been in prison for 10 years for what seems an almost slapstick crime, committed when “for many reasons, I didn’t know who I was yet. Now that I have a better idea, I will tell you this: I am an ugly woman.” Well, there’s considerably more to her than that, and much of “The Sentence” is devoted to figuring out what that is.
Conveniently, this endeavor is facilitated by Tookie’s having spent her prison time reading voraciously, a learning binge begun with books supplied by her “seventh-grade teacher in the reservation school,” Jackie, who happens to work in a Minneapolis bookstore that specializes in Native literature, where Tookie gets a job.
— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune
Emotionally rich novel about 10 people affected Haiti’s 2010 earthquake
On Jan. 12, 2010, Haiti was hit by a devastating earthquake, one that killed between 250,000 and 300,000 people and left more than a million homeless. Haitian-Canadian-American author Myriam J.A. Chancy wanted to write something that showed how lives were destroyed or disrupted by the catastrophe. The result is “What Storm, What Thunder,” an accomplished novel of immense power and rare sensitivity that keeps us in its firm grip until the last page.
The book is a kind of choral piece composed of 10 distinct and compelling voices. Many of Chancy’s interconnected characters live through “the Event” yet struggle to endure the seismic aftereffects. Some are less fortunate souls who only manage to achieve so much before their luck runs out. Each vividly imagined character, whether a survivor or a victim, conveys the enormity of the tragedy through their personal ordeals.
Chancy excels with her depictions of horror, adversity and desperation. One encounter is gut-wrenching. A five-page testimony by a young boy is tear-inducing. Readers who don’t look away will be haunted by this important book for some time.
— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune