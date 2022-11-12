Unsettling portrait of noxious friendship

Growing up in provincial France in the 1950s, the main character of Yiyun Li’s new novel is expected to marry young and have enough children to run the family farm. Agnès Moreau hates that her prospects are few, but what can she do about it? Facing similar pressures, her best friend, Fabienne, has an idea. What starts as a mischievous lark morphs into an outrageous hoax, setting the girls on vastly different courses.

Eerie and intimate, “The Book of Goose” takes the form of a memoir penned by an adult Agnès. The title alludes to her geese, which she admires because they behave like “the world has no right to judge them.” Agnès lives in the U.S., and she’s just learned Fabienne has died during childbirth in France. This prompts Agnès to recount her intense early teens, when Fabienne devised their life-altering “two-person game.”

Recommended for you