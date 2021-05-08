Laura Dave’s new novel will keep you turning pages
In Laura Dave’s latest novel, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Hannah’s husband, Owen, disappears, leaving behind a note instructing her to to protect his 16-year-old daughter and Hannah’s stepdaughter, Bailey. That’s it.
Hannah is processing what that means when the other shoe drops: Owen and his business are under investigation by the FBI. Hannah and Owen are newly married, and she’s new to the whole stepmom thing, and one thing that’s certain is she’s the last person Bailey wants to be around.
As Hannah questions her husband’s true identity and whom she can trust, she must be the parent Bailey might not want but certainly needs. This becomes harder to do as Hannah realizes there’s more to her husband’s life story than she knew.
Dave, whose previous books include “Hello Sunshine” and “Eight Hundred Grapes,” writes about women adapting to some change in their lives, but suspense is a new genre for her, and it works.
Set aside some time because this one is a page-turner with a mystery you’ll want to get to the bottom of quickly. You almost can imagine the race against time Hannah is under with a Jack Bauer-esque “24” clock ticking away.
Reese Witherspoon and Julia Roberts like the book, too, and are turning it into a series with Roberts in the role of Hannah.
— Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press
Latest Rachel Cusk novel honors Mabel Dodge Luhan
In 1922, the now-legendary arts patron Mabel Dodge Luhan invited the British writer D.H. Lawrence to her home in Taos, N.M. A decade later, she published a memoir about the visit called “Lorenzo in Taos.”
Rachel Cusk’s latest novel, “Second Place,” was inspired by that memoir and written as a tribute to Luhan. One need not be familiar with the first to marvel at the second — a brilliant but flawed allegory filled with ravishing descriptions of nature set in an unidentified land after an unspecified global financial collapse that has rendered travel almost impossible.
Similar to Luhan’s memoir, the novel is also about an intense relationship between two artists, although Cusk has made the Lawrence figure a painter, not a writer. It is narrated by a woman writer identified only as M., addressed to an off-stage character named Jeffers, a reference to the real-life poet Robinson Jeffers, who was part of Mabel’s circle.
Cusk’s decision to model her book after the earlier work came with risks. On the one hand, it gave her ready-made plot points because of Luhan’s and Lawrence’s tempestuous relationship. On the other hand, it also gave her the baggage of a white woman’s beliefs about Native American culture in the 1920s.
— Ann Levin, The Associated Press
A hummingbird book that’s like them — zippy and fun
As slight and zippy as its titular bird, “The Hummingbirds’ Gift: Wonder, Beauty and Renewal on Wings” is a fine way to spend an hour or so this spring. Sy Montgomery fans already might have read it as a chapter in “Birdology” (2010).
The true story takes place in the summer of 2008, when Montgomery travels from Manchester, N.H., to San Francisco to meet the tale’s hero, Brenda Sherburn, who dedicated part of her life to hummingbird rehabilitation. That’s right — those tiny, buzzing birds, the smallest of which weighs just a gram and the largest, classified as an Andean “giant,” measures only 8 inches long — are the most vulnerable birds in the sky, and there are people such as Brenda who take in abandoned or injured babies in an attempt to nurture them back into the wild.
As Montgomery relates her adventures, she shares dozens of fun facts about the birds Aztecs believed were reincarnated warriors and the Portuguese call “flower kissers.” Did you know there are at least 240 different species, they are the only birds that can hover and fly backward, and their forked tongues are so long they extend to the rear of the skull and lie on top of the bone when they’re not being used to lap nectar?
— Rob Merrill, The Associated Press