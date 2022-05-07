A survivor bravely confronts trauma
When Kerri ní Dochartaigh was 11, she recalls, someone lobbed a firebomb at her house, chasing her family into the street. On this and other occasions, her youth was upended by Northern Ireland’s horrifying sectarian violence.
But because many of her neighbors had stories that were at least as disturbing, she suppressed her feelings, fearing her “trauma wasn’t hard enough earned.”
After years of quietly coping with “unquantifiable loss,” ní Dochartaigh opted for a new path — she’d write it all down, relinquishing as much of her pain as possible.
The result is “Thin Places,” an evocative memoir about surviving the Troubles, the deadly three-decade struggle between Britain — personified by the country’s mostly Protestant troops — and Northern Ireland’s Catholic majority.
But ní Dochartaigh’s commitment to confronting her pain is beyond dispute. “I wanted to hold them close,” ní Dochartaigh writes of her memories, “to give them the room they needed — to give me the room I needed — to heal.” Her book will inspire many trauma survivors.
— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune
A road trip turns dark
The story of four teenagers on a road trip to pick up a vintage car turns into a pedal-to-the-metal crime thriller in Phillippe Diederich’s new young adult novel, “Diamond Park.”
This is the second YA book by Diederich, after the award-winning “Playing With the Devil’s Fire.” He also has published a novel for adults, “Sofrito,” and, under the pen name Danny Lopez, a series of detective novels set in Sarasota.
Diederich, the son of Haitian exiles, was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up in Mexico City. He has taught in the creative writing program at the University of South Florida and lives in Houston and Sarasota. (He contributed a story, “Jackknife,” to “Tampa Bay Noir.”)
The narrator of “Diamond Park” is 16-year-old Rafael Herrera, although everyone calls him Flaco. (The nickname means “Skinny.”) He lives in Houston with his hard-working mom, his Tio Félix and his aunt, Ana Flor, who is still deep in grief for her only child, Flaco’s cousin Carlos, who was killed in Afghanistan.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
Bold examination of hereditary prostitution
Partway through “The Return of Faraz Ali,” Faraz, a married police inspector investigating the murder of a 15-year-old dancing girl named Sonia in the red light district of Lahore, Pakistan, finds himself in a sexual encounter with the deceased girl’s mother. The latter is a character you don’t especially like: She’s foul-mouthed and distraught — as much over the death of her child as the loss of future income.
It’s an unsettling scene of lovemaking, but one that creates a shock of empathy. Author Aamina Ahmad uses it to make us see the raw humanity of her characters: venal but also lonely, guilt-ridden and suffering.
Set mostly in 1968, the novel is a family saga centered on the area’s age-old tradition of hereditary prostitution. The sex workers here are artists: trained singers and dancers who have to be wooed with gifts. But for all practical purposes, they are society’s trash. Devoid of didacticism or sentimentality, the novel asks what it means to be born into the trade.
— Sharmila Mukherjee, Star Tribune