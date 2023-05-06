3 siblings deal with life after mom’s hospitalization

In the broader culture of the American family, every family is its own subculture, and the one mapped in Mona Simpson’s novel “Commitment” manages to be both a model of the intricate network of familiar coordinates — love, money, art, work — and an intimate portrait of each individual caught, for better or worse, in its web. The individuals in this case are three siblings — Walter, Lina and Donnie — with alternating and overlapping parts in the larger story of a family’s complicated life.

Complicating this family’s life, most of all, is the mother, Diane, who when we first meet her is succumbing to a depression so severe that it incapacitates her, forcing her dear friend and fellow nurse Julie to commit her (that’s one “commitment”) to a mental health hospital and to assume the care of Lina and Donnie, 17 and 13. Walter has just gone off to college at UC Berkeley, which Lina suspects is what allowed her mother to finally fall apart. Thus the mother is at once missing and, in her figurative and literal withdrawal, a powerful presence in the family’s story. (The father, as in Simpson’s earlier novels, is not in the picture.)

