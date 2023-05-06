3 siblings deal with life after mom’s hospitalization
In the broader culture of the American family, every family is its own subculture, and the one mapped in Mona Simpson’s novel “Commitment” manages to be both a model of the intricate network of familiar coordinates — love, money, art, work — and an intimate portrait of each individual caught, for better or worse, in its web. The individuals in this case are three siblings — Walter, Lina and Donnie — with alternating and overlapping parts in the larger story of a family’s complicated life.
Complicating this family’s life, most of all, is the mother, Diane, who when we first meet her is succumbing to a depression so severe that it incapacitates her, forcing her dear friend and fellow nurse Julie to commit her (that’s one “commitment”) to a mental health hospital and to assume the care of Lina and Donnie, 17 and 13. Walter has just gone off to college at UC Berkeley, which Lina suspects is what allowed her mother to finally fall apart. Thus the mother is at once missing and, in her figurative and literal withdrawal, a powerful presence in the family’s story. (The father, as in Simpson’s earlier novels, is not in the picture.)
— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune
‘Best’ is still the best
In its day, “The Best of Everything” by Rona Jaffe — first published in 1958, just rereleased by Penguin Classics — was groundbreaking. It focuses on four women — ambitious, hopeful, consumed with thoughts of men and careers and the future. They live in tiny walk-up apartments instead of at home with their parents. They work as typists, with dreams of becoming editors, or actresses, or wives. They endure sexism and sexual harassment and rape; they sleep with married men, they have abortions. Some get married. Some are lesbians, covertly. Some suffer from mental illness. Some succeed and others go back, broken, to Wichita, or wherever they had come from.
The book is not tawdry; it’s terrific. Jaffe was 26 when she wrote it, and it was an instant sensation (and became a movie starring Joan Crawford). Jaffe said she knew she had a success on her hands even before it was published, when the manuscript typists demanded the next chapters so they could find out what happened next.
“The Best of Everything” seized the mood of the moment and told the truth, and women by the millions devoured it. Sixty-five years later, I did, too.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Religious zealotry part of US history
What’s the difference between a cult and a church? Often, it depends on where you stand.
To the believers inside, their religion provides guidance and security. To the suspicious outside, that creed often looks like a legally sanctioned way to steal.
And the truth?
That’s something Jim Willis tries to uncover in “American Cults: Cabals, Corruption, and Charismatic Leaders.” And he begins by pointing out religious zealotry is as American as apple pie.
“Children are taught that Puritans came to New England because they sought refuge from persecution,” he writes. “What is usually left out is that they weren’t persecuted because they were religious. They were persecuted because they were religious fanatics.”
And as soon as they got here, the Puritans started persecuting other people, particularly if they didn’t believe as they did.
But as America grew, so did its religions. People started their own faiths, often claiming personal, divine revelation. Sometimes these fringe movements grew and became part of the mainstream.
Others remained cults — usually for good reason.
Americans always have cherished liberty. But apparently, no freedom is more deeply held — or potentially dangerous — than our right to believe whatever we want.