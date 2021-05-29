Bukoski excels again in ‘The Blondes of Wisconsin’
The 16 linked stories of Anthony Bukoski’s seventh collection find their heart in Superior, Wis., “a broken place of beat-up dreams, beat-up taverns and empty lots the north wind blows through.”
His characters are, for the most part, working-class Polish-Americans, though two of the stories return to Poland of the past, impressions of which still haunt the following generations in America. In these stories, people appear and reappear, men and women who spend their days and nights getting by working at the fiberboard or lime plant, the flour mill, oil refinery or loading docks with occasional forays to Duluth, Minn.; Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.; and Milwaukee.
Chief among the recurring characters is kindhearted Eddie Bronkowski, would-be professional heavyweight boxer, eventually brain-damaged, deserted by his wife, and working as a deckhand on the Henry L. Stimson, a Great Lakes freighter. Other players include Eddie’s father and brother, both changed for the worse by their military service, and his cousin, Leon, in Milwaukee, on the verge of losing his much-vaunted job as a “big-city insurance agent.”
A sense of loneliness, failed prospects and obsolescence pervades the stories, from smashed-up Eddie — whom we follow from youth through his terrible decline — and seeping all the way back to Poland where, in 1939, Janusz Brozek, a shopkeeper, looks at the myriad images of himself created by two mirrors and wonders “how to become the man at the far end of the reflections, the man of energy and purpose he’d been when business was better.”
A somewhat brighter note is struck by Verna, once happily married to Lloyd, but who has left him after 14 years, oppressed by his increasing rigidity and silence. Signing on as a cook on the Henry L. Stimson, she finds friendship and appreciation from the crew, all victims to greater or lesser extent of fate’s pitiless blows. Verna develops a gentle, intimate relationship with Eddie. But every time the ship docks in Duluth, there is Lloyd with a variety of signs begging her to come back.
As it happens, women fare better in these stories than men, foremost being “the Blondes of Wisconsin” of the collection’s title — a story with more narrative drive than most of the others.
Bukoski’s stories excel in their palpable sense of place and of their characters’ lots in life. They are painfully evocative of a once-thriving region, their settings the gritty, uncelebrated places where life runs raw, where someone might just haul off in snit and throw a pickled pig’s foot right at you.
— Katherine A. Powers, Star Tribune
Jim Shepard’s stunning new novel about a pandemic
After more than a year of living with the devastation of the coronavirus, you might think you’re not ready for a fictional pandemic — but you’d be wrong. Jim Shepard’s new novel, “Phase Six,” is a fast-paced, suspenseful story about what happens when a different microbe is unleashed on the world.
It begins in Greenland, where 11-year-old Aleq and his best friend, Malik, trespass onto a mining site and are unwittingly exposed to a long-buried pathogen that, within days, will wipe out their remote settlement and spread across the globe.
Curiously, Aleq remains immune, making him patient zero — the focus of a sprawling medical investigation led by two feisty women from the CDC. Soon, he is whisked off to a lab in the U.S., where he struggles with the realization that he might be responsible for the deaths of everyone he ever loved.
Strangely enough, Shepard began the book four years ago after reading about a boy in Siberia killed by rejuvenated anthrax spores that had been frozen in a reindeer carcass. When the book was being edited last year, he added some COVID-19 references just as the virus was starting its rampage.
Shepard long has excelled at writing about arcane subjects. Here, he also manages to keep his human protagonists and their complicated, contradictory emotions front and center. Some of the relationships don’t quite add up, but his mordant observations about the flawed response to the fictional outbreak — on the part of governments, politicians, the health insurance industry and the internet — offer a timely critique of what went wrong in real life.
Still, Shepard is not a polemicist or a hack. If anything, he’s a moralist, deeply concerned about the looming catastrophe of global warming and the lethal consequences of a society that puts profits above everything, giving mining companies an incentive to drill in places they don’t belong. So, while the novel is thrilling, it’s less of a thriller than a love story — an ode to family, friends, lovers, hard work and the beautiful, heartbreaking innocence of childhood.
It begins with four pithy epigraphs, including from Mike Tyson (“Everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth”) and Louis Pasteur (“Gentlemen, it is the microbes who will have the last word”). Were it not so frequently invoked, he might well have added E.M. Forster’s “Only connect” — because one of his themes is for better or worse, we are all connected.
— Ann Levin, The Associated Press
For such a small place, Iceland has a big influence
How has small Iceland been able to play such a big role in the world? The confluence of geology, fish and rugged explorers seems to have infused Icelanders with their durable, modest, optimistic and confident character and produced an outsized number of achievers — among them Nobel Prize and Academy Award winners.
However, that cool Icelandic confidence backfired when Icelandic bankers in the early 2000s financial crash brought shock and shame. But not for long: Iceland is leading the way again, this time with the highest rate of women working full time.
Author Egill Bjarnason in “How Iceland Changed the World: The Big History of a Small Island” views his home island with combinations of the wry humor of Bill Bryson, the pointed observations of Anthony Bourdain and the meanderings of a mildly befuddled history professor.
Yes, 31 Icelandic bankers were sentenced to jail terms for crimes in the early 2000s global financial crash, but as the author points out, the nation learned some unexpected lessons from its shame. Just two of the bankers were women, who assess risk more conservatively than the men, according to a study the author quotes.
Iceland soon followed with the first female bank boss, police chief, wrestling federation leader and sheep farmers association director.
Similar to a proud dad, Bjarnason explains the superlatives of his homeland and its people.
The book drags a bit in the pages about the early Norse going back and forth, but we get a window on how a unique topography, climate and position in the world shaped the character of today’s 360,000 Icelanders who live on an island in the North Atlantic about the size of Ohio.
That’s less than the population of Bakersfield, Calif., best known as an oil and agriculture center at the south end of California’s great Central Valley.
We’re certain to be hearing more about Iceland in the years ahead — the country has become a lab for climate change, losing 309 square miles of glaciers in the past 20 years.
How did the people of a land blessed with such land, volcanoes and vast fisheries become global leaders in so much? We’re left wanting more on the Icelandic psyche, but we’re left to draw our own conclusions.
Bjarnason notes Icelanders “love educational programming” and never in the nation’s history has one of the five political parties gained a majority in parliament. And, he writes, “ideas and trends travel fast in a place where everyone is part of the same conversation.”
Imagine that in America.
— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press