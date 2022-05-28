Don’t miss new activity book
It’s been a long winter, but now we are on the cusp of spring. If you live in a city, the signs of the changing seasons might be subtle — starlight blotted out by streetlights, spring peepers muffled by the noise of traffic and trains. Clare Gogerty’s charming and useful “50 Things to Do in the Urban Wild” will help you get closer to the natural world that is all around, no matter how urban your neighborhood.
Most of her 50 activities are suitable for children as well as adults — identifying animal tracks, safely catching (and releasing) moths, studying clouds, collecting fallen leaves, getting up early to listen to the dawn chorus.
A few are fairly complex, such as planting a green roof on a potting shed (and how I wish I had a potting shed) or setting up a beehive. Others are pretty simple, such as putting up a bird bath or walking barefoot in the grass.
She makes it easy. Put on your shoes (or, if the weather allows, take them off), pick up this book and go outside. This is one you don’t want to miss.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
An immersive debut novel
To avoid pastiche, contemporary writers of historical fiction set in Victorian London focus on aspects of society or human nature that were ignored by, or off limits to, their 19th-century counterparts.
Lianne Dillsworth’s debut novel shines a much-needed light on an overlooked area in Victorian fiction — namely, race. “Theatre of Marvels” makes its agenda known in its enticing opening pages. In less than a year, Zillah has risen from novice performer to headline act at Crillick’s Variety Theatre. After the ballerinas, crowns, acrobats and magicians have entertained the crowds she takes to the stage and dazzles them as the Great Amazonia, “a dangerous savage from darkest Africa.”
But beneath the feathered cloak and beads and the layer of sooty greasepaint stands a young mixed-race actress who was born and bred in London. To maintain her fame and keep the punters happy she must live a lie.
Several anachronisms rear their ugly heads throughout and there is a rather frictionless run-up to the finale. Fortunately, the book’s closing scenes yield a surprise and pack an unexpected emotional punch. This is an accomplished first novel from a bright new talent.
— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune
Dazzling sci-fi novel with likeable characters
Emily St. John Mandel’s new novel, “Sea of Tranquility,” is smart, brisk and entertaining. Let’s hope it’s less prophetic than her previous work.
“Sea of Tranquility” is a full-on mind-blower. Inspired by real-world ills and eccentric philosophical theories, Mandel has crafted an enthralling narrative puzzle, plunging her relatable characters into a tale that spans five centuries.
It’s 1912 when the story starts, and Edwin St. John St. Andrew, a young Briton with a “double-sainted name,” has committed quasi-blasphemy, suggesting England shouldn’t rule the world. Sent packing by his aristocratic family, Edwin comes to rest on Vancouver Island. One day, in the Canadian woods, he’s enveloped in “a flash of darkness, like sudden blindness or an eclipse.” He feels like he’s entered a “vast interior” — a train station, maybe— and he hears a violin. It’s a “supernatural” episode he’ll never forget.
In the book’s next section, Vincent Smith — a female character from Mandel’s 2020 novel “The Glass Hotel” — is a 1990s teen when she films some nature footage. Unbeknownst to her, she’s standing where Edwin had his mysterious 1912 incident.
— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune