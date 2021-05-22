Exclusive women’s club sparks a new mystery novel
If you’ve harbored curiosity or skepticism about secret societies or clubs, “A Special Place for Women” by Laura Hankin will be right up your alley.
It starts with a woman named Jillian Beckley, who is in need of a win. She recently lost her mother to cancer, the news website she wrote for has shut down, and she needs to move out of her mom’s house — which just sold — but she’s seriously low on cash and has no place to go.
A chance meeting with one of New York’s power players, Margot Wilding, at the opening of her best friend Raf’s restaurant, gives her a story idea that could turn things around.
Wilding is one of the founders of an exclusive women’s club called Nevertheless. It’s so top secret, no one even knows where the meetings are held or what the group does, except you need to be invited to join and the membership fees are significant.
To a journalist such as Jillian, getting inside could be the investigative scoop that would kick-start her career. But how far is she willing to go to be accepted by this elusive group of women?
Comedian Samantha Bee has acquired the rights with Paramount Television Studios to turn the mystery novel into a TV series.
— Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press
Stacey Abrams writes a legal-political thriller
“While Justice Sleeps” is a deftly written page-turner — understated action, vivid characters and a tense, plausible plot.
Supreme Court justice Howard Wynn, suffering from a rare illness, falls into a coma, leaving his young law clerk, Avery Keene, as his legal guardian with power of attorney.
Keene soon finds herself the key figure in the planned merger of an American biotech company and an Indian genetics company. At stake: a weaponized genetic editing capability and the tenure of a corrupt American president. Wynn is the swing vote on the merger and his fate now is controlled by Keene.
Keene describes America to her boss, Justice Wynn, as “contradictory and precocious” and Americans as “greedy, brilliant, ambitious and compassionate.”
How did a tax attorney, founder of several voting rights, training and social issues organizations and now a national political figure become a storyteller and find the time to write a complicated, technically demanding, 369-page novel?
Abrams started writing in college, eventually crafting a series of romance novels and transitioning to topical books — “Our Time is Now” and “Lead from the Outside.”
And Avery Keene?
The book ends with Keene having thwarted the forces of darkness, nonetheless jobless but young, idealistic and courageous.
We will see Avery again, the author says. No doubt we will be seeing more of Abrams, too.
— Jeff Rowe, The Associated Press
The history, women behind Home-Ec
“The Secret History of Home Economics,” by Danielle Dreilinger is a fascinating history of the field and of the contributions of some very determined women. It is also a revealing account of the title’s reverse: how changes in the way women lived affected home economics. The field was promoted by a number of forceful women, including Ellen Swallow Richards and Margaret Murray Washington.
The American Home Economics Association — which settled on the name “home economics” — was formed by a group of 10 white people in 1899. The organization was not fully integrated, nationally and regionally, until 1960. Indeed, Washington — who is African American — continued to call the field “domestic science” for another 10 years. While the AHEA had encouraged teaching home economics to nonwhite people, it saw its purpose as training Blacks to be servants, teaching Native Americans to live like whites and weaning immigrants and Hispanics from their un-American diets.
The Bureau of Home Economics was abolished in 1962, and in 1993, the AHEA became the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, the soporific new name doing nothing to advance the field. Dreilinger concludes this stimulating book with suggestions for resuscitating home economics, among them, restoring its name, emphasizing science and practical skills and making it mandatory in school for everyone.
— Katherine A. Powers, Star Tribune