Professor explores Black homeownership
To get from beginning to end of Lawrence Jackson’s “Shelter,” you probably will need the following: a detailed map of Baltimore’s neighborhoods, especially the ones bordering the sprawling campus of Johns Hopkins University; a dictionary to look up the occasional obscure or archaic word; and a great deal of patience.
Not quite a memoir or a typical collection of essays, Jackson’s book skews biographical, its chapters adorned by heady, churchly titles and its pages filled densely with antebellum histories, reflections on race relations — some of which are self-directed and unsparing — and revelations on the trials and triumphs of homeownership as a single Black father.
For a book with a meandering narrative, including a lot of excursions by foot, boat or bus and whip-lashing digressions, a story line actually exists, thin yet compelling.
But in the end, the book’s most vital and memorable moments are when Jackson redials the focus away from himself and his preoccupations, big and small, and turns outward to, yes, those ailing Black communities, whether it is to attend church with family and old friends, pick up trash or facilitate much-needed, difficult conversations with the university.
— Angela Ajayi, Star Tribune
Eerie exploration to uncover mystery
Similar to Peter Rock’s 10 previous works of fiction, his new novel mixes characters who live on the margins of society with those in the mainstream. His best-known book, “My Abandonment” (later adapted into a film called “Leave No Trace”), followed a father and daughter whose choice to live outdoors caused them difficulties. And his recent “The Night Swimmers” mixed memoir with fiction into a meditative and provocative remembrance of a life. Each of these had moments of mystery, but each had captivating narratives from start to end.
His newest novel, “Passersthrough,” despite its promising beginning, evolves into a bizarre, otherworldly environment that never clearly seems resolved. “Passersthrough” starts with an audio capture transcription between Helen Hanson, a 36-year-old California woman, and her estranged 76-year-old father, Benjamin, who lives in Oregon. Helen’s mother died a few months earlier and among her effects Helen found 11 birthday cards addressed to Helen from her father, opened but withheld by her mother.
It’s possible “Passersthrough” is about memories linked to extrasensory perceptions not commonly experienced but present in some trauma victims.
— Jim Carmin, Star Tribune
2 teen boys fall in love in ’80s Glasgow
Douglas Stuart’s exhilarating, heartbreaking follow-up to “Shuggie Bain” arrives at an alarming time for LGBTQ youth, as state Legislatures around the U.S. introduce and pass anti-LGBTQ measures.
One novel can’t stop an onslaught, but it can eloquently remind us of the disastrous consequences of ignorance and intolerance. Set in the 1980s in a grim working-class neighborhood of Glasgow, “Young Mungo” is a love story about two teenage boys — one Protestant, one Catholic. But it’s also a gut-wrenching story of survival, about how delicate things can bloom in a hard place, then all too easily be snuffed out.
At 15, Mungo has survived a childhood full of disappointment and neglect with fewer wounds than you might expect: He is not yet broken. He still loves his alcoholic mother, Mo-Maw, who has disappeared with a new man (his older sister, Jodie, on the verge of university and escape, has given up on her). Still, the shadows that loom over Mungo — poverty; lack of opportunity; his violent older brother, Hamish; a curious lack of interest in girls when most of his contemporaries are busily impregnating them — have not yet managed to dim his inner light.
— Connie Ogle, Star Tribune