During the past few decades, Americans have begun to understand doctors’ work doesn’t always mean curing or preventing disease. Palliative and hospice care, which only became distinct medical subspecialties in 2006, center on providing comfort and improving the quality of life as patients near its end. This massive change in perspective proved a hurdle for Dr. Sunita Puri, and she chronicles this in “That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour.” As she grew up in California, she wanted to emulate her anesthesiologist mother, always envisioning herself on the fighting-disease side of the equation. But late in Puri’s medical school training, an elective rotation with the palliative care team changed her direction. The experience left her “feeling the closest I had felt to the doctor I always wanted to be.”
Her discomfort is palpable as she describes her first interactions with patients who have terminal diagnoses. During time, she recognizes her patients’ relief and gratitude when they are able to take some control of their treatment and care. As Puri’s confidence builds, so does her comfort with ambiguity. While she had trained to seek diagnoses, treatments and defined outcomes, she now waded through the murky waters of defining what is most valuable to those she treats.
The most powerful tools in her practice of palliative care are not scalpels or syringes: They are words. “I had to be Ernest Hemingway,” she writes. “And this sometimes felt brutal, the exact opposite of compassionate. But the honesty was the compassion.” In a book full of both sadness and enlightenment, Puri’s compassion and honesty shine.
— Kelly Maynard, Star Tribune
Witty friends bond in ‘People We Meet on Vacation’
In Emily Henry’s latest book, “People We Meet on Vacation,” we meet Poppy and Alex, two polar opposites who met in college but happened to both be from the same town in Ohio. It’s a shared ride home for the summer where they talk about everything and anything, and a friendship is born.
The two remain best friends even beyond college when their lives take them to different places. Poppy moves to New York to become a travel writer. Alex moves back home to teach. They establish a tradition to take a vacation together every year to catch up. Each time they reunite, Poppy and Alex reestablish their rapport, as if no time has passed. The vacation is a sacred ritual to look forward to, no matter who they’re dating or what they’re doing.
Except something happened on their last trip to Croatia two years ago that caused a rift, and now Poppy and Alex haven’t spoken in two years. Poppy gets up the nerve to propose another trip with the hope of getting her friend back, and to her delight, Alex agrees.
The book jumps around in its timeline, to past vacations and present day — detailing their history and orbit around the other.
What Henry is especially skilled at is writing dialogue. The banter between Poppy and Alex is so natural, quick and witty that it would make Shonda Rhimes do a slow clap. It also reminds the reader why these two come alive with each other in a way that they do not with anyone else.
Whether or not Poppy or Alex can resolve their difference remains to be seen, but Henry creates a story where you’ll want to stick with it to see what happens.
— Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press
CNN anchor Jake Tapper fails in covering a thriller
As Jake Tapper’s new thriller, “The Devil May Dance,” opens in the year 1960, New York Republican Congressman Charlie Marder is being extorted by none other than the U.S. attorney general.
Robert Kennedy is concerned his brother, President John F. Kennedy, likes to pal around with Frank Sinatra, who in turn likes to pal around with mobsters. Fearing scandal, Robert Kennedy wants Marder to discreetly investigate Sinatra’s mob connections. To persuade him, he has the congressman’s father imprisoned on trumped up charges and won’t release him unless Marder cooperates.
Why Robert Kennedy would want a congressman to play detective when he could hire a real one remains a mystery. Readers also might wonder why the attorney general fails to realize extorting a congressman from the opposing political party risks scandal as well.
Nevertheless, Marder and his feisty wife, Margaret, resentfully travel to Hollywood to ingratiate themselves with Sinatra and his Rat Pack.
Nine pages of source material cited in the back of the book indicate Tapper researched 1960s Hollywood to give the tale an air of authenticity. It didn’t, although it did result in a blizzard of name dropping.
When the Marders arrive in Hollywood, they encounter nearly everyone who matters, from Sammy Davis Jr. and John Wayne to Alfred Hitchcock and Marilyn Monroe. They also fall into a sewer of dark activities.
Except for the Marders and actress Janet Leigh, Tapper puts the stink of the place on nearly every character to such a degree it’s difficult to care what happens to any of them. Meanwhile, the prose rarely rises above graceless and the plot is so farfetched and convoluted it is difficult to follow.
— Bruce DeSilva, The Associated Press