Comedy show writer falls for guest

The meet-cute in Curtis Sittenfeld’s latest, “Romantic Comedy,” relies on pop culture. Sally Milz, a writer on “TNO,” is pitching a sketch called “The Danny Horst Rule.” Horst is one of her fellow writers and he has been having a very public romance with a beautiful, volatile actress named Annabel. The Danny Horst Rule asserts that while an ordinary male comic can date a female 10, it never works the other way around.

And the very week she pitches this idea, a male 10 named Noah Brewster, a beloved guitar-playing rock star, shows up on the show and falls for Sally.

Recommended for you