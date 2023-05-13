The meet-cute in Curtis Sittenfeld’s latest, “Romantic Comedy,” relies on pop culture. Sally Milz, a writer on “TNO,” is pitching a sketch called “The Danny Horst Rule.” Horst is one of her fellow writers and he has been having a very public romance with a beautiful, volatile actress named Annabel. The Danny Horst Rule asserts that while an ordinary male comic can date a female 10, it never works the other way around.
And the very week she pitches this idea, a male 10 named Noah Brewster, a beloved guitar-playing rock star, shows up on the show and falls for Sally.
Sittenfeld has fun with the conventions of this fizzy genre (she maybe could have had a little more fun with the title, which seems a bit basic. Like a subtitle working above its pay grade.)
The book is strongest when it’s doing its reality-adjacent thing in the first section — the sketch ideas, the comic banter among writers and cast, the inside look at how sort-of funny ideas are workshopped and molded into their best and funniest selves are great fun. Come for that, stay for the wish fulfillment.
— Marion Winik, Star Tribune
‘Claw Heart’ generous pinch of grisly
If “Claw Heart Mountain” were a recipe, the ingredients would be equal parts the 1993 book-turned-into-a-movie “A Simple Plan,” the 2005 horror flick “The Descent” and elements from any hired-killer-on-the-hunt plot. In other words, this isn’t gourmet fare, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Minnesota Book Award nominee David Oppegaard’s sixth novel is a solid if predictable entertainment about college friends who find $15 million on a getaway to a remote mountain cabin. Where there’s money there’s trouble, and poetry-writing Nova, the “dudes” — Landon, Wyatt and Isaac — and rich girl Mackenna run up against plenty as they vote on whether to keep the loot discovered in an armored truck that’s been run off the road. Strangely, there’s no sign of an injured driver or passengers. Where could they have gone in the middle of nowhere?
The monstrous truth is revealed when the supernatural makes itself known, but in the meantime, a shadowy group called the Organization sends a man to find out why the cash delivery was never made. Added to the mix are assorted locals and law enforcement whose main reason for existing, it seems, is to die.
— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune
Modern advances are rooted in ancient methods
Medicine isn’t magic.
It used to be thought of that way. Even today, it’s still often wrapped in mystery. But its pragmatic practitioners aren’t very different from mechanics, and their jobs are pretty much the same.
First, figure out what’s wrong. Then, find what you need to fix it.
That’s how breakthroughs happen, as explained in essays collected in “Great Discoveries in Medicine: From Ayurveda to X-rays, Cancer to Covid” and edited by William and Helen Bynum.
Divided into broad sections — “Discovering the Body” and “Tools of the Trade” — the book explains how, over thousands of years, people have studied how our bodies work and invented an array of chemicals and machines to make them work better.
But before doctors could understand how the body’s parts fit together, they had to take them apart. And they did it with style.
“Early modern dissections were as much about showmanship as scholarship,” writes contributor Simon Chaplin. “Conducted in churches before crowds of onlookers, public dissection not only celebrated the divine wonder of the body, but also provided a chance for self-promotion.”