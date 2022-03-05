Vaudeville sisters after the curtains draw
How do you grow up and make your own life when you’re tethered to others? Even harder if the people you’re tethered to are both needy and slightly bonkers.
In her debut novel, “The Sisters Sweet,” Minneapolis writer Elizabeth Weiss has spun a fascinating coming-of-age novel around this question, even imagining a literal tether. The result is a highly original, engrossing story about family secrets, hypocrisy and betrayal.
Set in the 1920s and ‘30s in Chicago, the novel is narrated by Harriet, twin to Josie, daughter to Maud and Lenny. Maud once was a Vaudeville performer, with a voice so beautiful “light pours from her throat” when she sings. Lenny was a talented designer of sets and costumes who won Maud’s heart by carving exquisite tiny animals out of pilfered bars of soap.
But hard times have hit — diva Maud no longer can perform, and dreamer Lenny has started to drink. They have twin toddlers to care for and no income. It’s Lenny who hits on the clever scheme to truss the girls together, tell the world they’re conjoined twins and put them on the stage.
“The Sisters Sweet” is fiendishly well imagined, a powerful family story about selfishness and duty, sacrifice and freedom.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Thoughtful look at American health care by patient, caregiver
America is in the midst of a health care crisis, and it’s even worse than you probably think.
Emily Maloney writes about her experiences in “Cost of Living,” a fascinating new essay collection that considers what it means to give, and receive, care. It’s a book that couldn’t be more timely.
In the title essay, Maloney writes about acquiring a huge amount of medical debt after a suicide attempt landed her in a hospital. “This debt was the cost of living,” she writes. “I couldn’t imagine the amount of money I’d spent — the debt I’d incurred — in attempting to end my life. Suicide should be cheaper, I remember thinking.”
Only later did she find out her illness was because of vitamin deficiency, hypothyroidism and a developmental disorder. At that point, she’d been through 26 different prescription medications. Maloney is a careful writer; although her book makes clear what it’s like to be both a patient and a caregiver in a medical system that’s broken, she never turns didactic. She lets the readers fill in the blanks, asking them to put themselves in the shoes of those whose lives have been upended by illness. This isn’t just a thoughtful, compassionate book; it’s also an essential one.
— Michael Schaub, Star Tribune
Lively recounting of the British monarchy since William the Conqueror
This year marks the 70th anniversary of Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, an accomplishment that provides the opportunity for another book about the British monarchy. Tracy Borman’s “Crown & Sceptre” brings us in short, vivid chapters from William the Conqueror to Elizabeth herself, much of it constituting a dark record of bumping off adversaries, rivals and spouses, confiscating vast estates and military invasions. It is also an account of the rise and steady diminishment of royal power.
Borman offers brisk descriptions of the circumstances each monarch met in assuming the crown and nimbly sketches his or her character and talents — or lack thereof. She chooses to begin with William the Conqueror, as his reign (1066-1087) transformed the country by killing off the Anglo-Saxon nobility, replacing the language, establishing feudalism and furthering the influence of Western Europe over that of Scandinavia whence many Anglo-Saxons originally came.
Of paramount importance to the monarchy has been achieving an orderly succession in the face of regional and religious enmity, the ambition of powerful families and strife within the royal family. But discord between monarch and heir — or would-be heir — has been a recurring theme throughout British history.
— Katherine A. Powers, Tribune News Service