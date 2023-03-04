Intersection of lives in Sudanese border town

Google the word “Sudan,” and the gamut of depressing news items will appear on your screen. Never shorn of tragedy, the narrative on Sudan and its neighbor, South Sudan, remains disheartening. Many might respond with a heavy dose of cynicism and perhaps resignation. Some — such as Sudanese writer Fatin Abbas, whose engrossing debut novel, “Ghost Season,” arrives in the United States this month — reject those sentiments for a particular kind of cautious optimism, one that centers feminist and humanist ideals and is not at all blinded to what ails her beloved country.

To that complicated end, Abbas sets her novel during a time when the northern and southern parts of Sudan, still together, are soon to be engulfed by conflict and terror, mostly perpetuated by anti-government rebels and militiamen. Then, with great care and attention to place and character, she writes into the eye of a perilous storm, panning from one orange-hued image to another on the page like a filmmaker.

