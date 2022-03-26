Scathing assessment of Nigeria’s corruption
Through linked stories steeped in magical realism and a narrative voice reminiscent of early Salman Rushdie, Eloghosa Osunde’s exuberant debut novel, “Vagabonds!” thrusts readers into the heart of Lagos, Nigeria.
The book serves a blistering response to Nigeria’s 2014 Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act (SSMPA). The law criminalized same-sex relationships and LGBT organizations, allowing violators, or “vagabonds,” to be punished with a 14-year prison sentence.
Narrated by Tatafo, a city-spirit guiding us through the megacity, much of the book’s anger targets the hypocrisy of Nigeria’s government passing the law under the guise of promoting morality. As Tatafo explains, rife corruption means any crime in Nigeria “is one phone call away from being settled” if “you just pay the right person the right amount.”
Especially poisonous for Osunde’s Nigeria are people using wealth to subvert laws they set for others.
Focusing just on the novel’s fury or the way some stories depict SSMPA’s brutally dehumanizing effects is a limited view, though. The novel’s final third showcases the greatest strength of “Vagabonds!” — its ability to convey the resilience and joy of its nonbinary, trans and gay characters, even under these oppressive conditions.
— Vikas Turakhia, Star Tribune
Novel examines collision between freedom, responsibility
Sarah Moss is no newcomer to writing about isolation. Both “Summerwater” and “Ghost Wall” are set in places of confinement and inaccessibility. In “Cold Earth,” visitors to a remote community hear a deadly pandemic is spreading across the rest of the world. Moss’ newest novel, “The Fell,” which is coming out in the United States right as the world begins its third year of life with COVID-19, examines the effects of isolation and pandemic even more directly.
Single mother Kate and her teenage son Matt, residents of England’s Peak District, are required to quarantine following exposure to the virus. When Kate starts feeling overwhelmed, her son suggests she bake bread, start knitting or try an online workout. Instead, she breaks her legally mandated lockdown to slip out of the house with her rucksack and take a walk along the moors. What harm could she do, she thinks, just walking outside away from other human beings?
The book’s ending, sadly, is not completely satisfying: After their traumatic experiences on the moors, the main characters don’t experience personal transformations or have new insights.
— Hannah Joyner, Star Tribune
Observing the creatures of 3 tide pools
Adam Nicolson is the author of two dozen strangely assorted books, including a brilliant history of the making of the King James Bible, accounts of the Battle of Trafalgar, Homer’s world and its antecedents, life in the Hebrides, sailing the sea, and an intimate look at the lives, manners and mores of a dozen seabirds.
These works and others are, to a greater or lesser degree, concerned with grasping views of the world that are either lost to time or alien to our species. Now, in “Life Between the Tides,” Nicolson provides us with dramatic glimpses into the activity and consciousness of a number of sea creatures and, following that, of the way of life and outlook of the ancient coastal peoples for whom these beings provided sustenance.
Few places have been more entrancing to naturalists, past and present, than rockpools. Nicolson builds three of them in a bay on the west coast of the Scottish Highlands and, following his predecessors, explores the anatomy, habits and personalities of the creatures he finds in them.
The book offers a melancholy end to an informative, engaging and beautifully written book.
— Katherine A. Powers, Star Tribune