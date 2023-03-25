Anyone who has ever caught Quentin Tarantino on a talk show knows he can be exhausting. He might be one of our most exciting directors, but he can come across like an annoying party guest. His rambling monologues work much better in book form; you can take a break whenever it’s all too much.
He offers a lot to digest in this collection of essays, most of which deal with films of the 1970s. You get some smart thoughts on classics like “Deliverance” and “Dirty Harry.” But die-hard movie nuts will get their biggest kicks when Prof. Tarantino focuses on movies that most critics sniff at. There’s an engaging tribute to Sylvester Stallone’s “Paradise Alley” and circus-horror flicks like “The Funhouse.”
He also has some interesting thoughts on the casting of “Taxi Driver” and Bill Murray’s legacy. He dares you to re-evaluate your thoughts. If Tarantino hadn’t become a director of hits like “Reservoir Dogs” and “Django Unchained” he might have become an important film critic. “Cinema Speculation” suggests he could end up being both.
— Neal Justin, Star Tribune
Explore life in Botswana
In Gothataone Moeng’s debut collection of stories, “Call and Response,” the living sometimes invoke the dead. They call to the long-departed Batalaote people of Serowe, a village in Bostwana. “O Batalaote, Batalaote!” they say, asking for guidance, or at other times, surrendering with chagrin to customs out of step with modern life, especially in the capital city of Gaborone. The response can be a silent rebuke not to stray from the “way of the Batalaote,” a way also upheld by elders to the frustration of the younger generation.
In Moeng’s nine stories, so exceptionally written that sentences can shine and awe, the push-pull of the modern and traditional is a recurring theme, and her characters, mostly younger women, are caught in that psychologically turbulent, unforgiving space, their private and public lives splintered and feelings left raw.
Nonetheless, Moeng is at her absolute best when she writes into the interior, often deliciously illicit, lives of her women characters. It’s brilliantly obvious: The women in her stories want “to be immersed in a particular kind of dream,” and despite the naysayers, including those ancestral ones, they still reach for that dream.
— Angela Ajayi, Star Tribune
Engel’s stellar collection of short fiction
Let us now praise short-fiction collections: Last year yielded a bumper crop — Gish Jen’s “Thank You, Mr. Nixon,” Jonathan Escoffery’s “If I Survive You” and George Saunders’ “Liberation Day” — daring work that energized that most American literary form. If Patricia’s Engel’s luminous, assured “The Faraway World” is any indication, we’re in for more bounty in 2023.
The Colombian American author of “Infinite Country,” Engel delves into diasporas large and small. Set in New Jersey and Miami, Havana and Bogotá, these pieces are all narrated in first person, a twist that broadens her storytelling rather than narrowing it. In the haunting “Aida,” a suburban teenager probes the disappearance of her identical twin and the dissolution of her immigrant family. “The Bones of Cristóbal Colón” untangles a Gordian knot of death and desire. In “Fausto,” a young woman falls under the spell of a cocaine smuggler, jeopardizing her future.
These characters limn the chains that bind men and women, colonialism and power. “Campoamor” depicts an impoverished Lothario as he juggles relationships amid the sodden decay of his native Cuba; Engel’s finely calibrated sentences recall Junot Díaz’s Spanglish.
