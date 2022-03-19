Observant biography about Hemingway’s 4th wife
After reading Ernest Hemingway’s Paris memoir, “A Moveable Feast,” while in Paris, Timothy Christian followed it with several biographies of Hemingway and his wives. Most biographers, he noticed, dismissed fourth wife Mary Welsh Hemingway as “being the lowest born of the four wives … or for being a mere ‘caretaker wife.’”
But Christian did not believe this was the case, so he scoured archives, attended Hemingway conferences and interviewed Hemingway scholars, eventually writing “Hemingway’s Widow,” a vivid portrayal of Mary Welsh Hemingway.
Mary was born in Walker, Minn., in 1908 and grew up in Bemidji, where she spent summers on her father’s paddleboat on Leech Lake. She then moved south to Chicago to attend Northwestern University and later secured a position with the Chicago Daily News.
Later in his life, Hemingway struggled emotionally. He was abusive, he believed his room and phone were tapped and he tried to walk into a plane’s propellers. On July 2, 1961, he shot himself in his Ketchum, Idaho, home. By this time, Mary’s nerves were frazzled, and she was a habitual gin drinker.
Christian regales readers with stories from around the world, revealing the life of one of the most iconic literary couples.
— Wayne Catan, Star Tribune
Burke revs up the thrills in ‘Find Me’
The friendship between Hope Miller and Lindsay Kelly runs deeper than most.
It began 15 years ago, when Lindsay happened upon an overturned SUV on a lonely road. She quickly called for help and gave emergency first aid to the young woman splayed unconscious on the pavement.
When the woman was loaded into an ambulance, “her arm moved, as if reaching for Lindsay.” The rescuer jumped in, and the two have been friends ever since.
Not that it’s been easy. Hope recovered physically from the accident, but she suffered complete memory loss — she has no recall of her life before the crash, and no trace of her identity was found. Hope Miller is the name she chose for herself because she can’t remember her real one. But she and Lindsay are inseparable.
That friendship is at the core of “Find Me,” the irresistible new thriller by Alafair Burke brings back one of her series characters who’s been on hiatus since 2014, New York Police Detective Ellie Hatcher. Ellie will cross paths with Lindsay, who’s now a defense attorney living in Manhattan, after Hope decides to start a more independent life by moving from Lindsay’s hometown in New Jersey to East Hampton. There, Hope vanishes.
— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
Corrective to average coming-of-age fantasy
Emme Lund’s debut novel “The Boy With a Bird in His Chest” is not your typical coming-of-age fantasy. The book features more than a few standard markers of that genre — for instance, the title is no passing metaphor. Our teenaged protagonist, Owen Tanner, actually does have a bird living in his rib cage, with part of his chest cavity open to the air so the bird can poke its beak through his exposed ribs.
The story focuses in large part on the relationship between bird and boy rather than the magical world-building that would make their relationship possible.
Lund zooms in close on personal moments of introspection, as Owen comes to terms with what sets him apart from other boys his age. Owen and his bird, Gail, share a relationship more like that of magician and familiar rather than pet and owner, and they do not always get along. As much as Gail depends upon Owen to feed and protect her, the boy also seems to need the bird for approval and affection. Gail endangers Owen, but she also completes him, forms a symbiosis with him that he could not live without.
The book offers a much-needed corrective to the average coming-of-age fantasy.
— Nathan Pensky, Star Tribune