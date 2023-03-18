Novel looks at impact of new Indian city on future
Michigan-based writer Oindrila Mukherjee’s debut novel, “The Dream Builders,” creates a kaleidoscopic portrait of a group of acquaintances, friends and lovers vying for happiness, success, connection and respect in the fictional, upstart city of Hrishipur near New Delhi in northern India. Mukherjee chronicles an eventful summer in Hrishipur through the experiences of 10 characters whose lives intersect. She grounds the novel in the perspective of Maneka, a professor of literature at a Midwestern university who comes home to India to visit her father.
Maneka grew up in the city then known as Calcutta, on the southern coast. Her parents moved to Hrishipur so her mother could work as a French teacher. They sold their flat and began making payments on a condo in a planned complex, but the building was never constructed and they lost most of their savings, a common problem in Hrishipur. Maneka never managed to visit them in the new city before her mother died, and so when she arrives to see her widowed father, she is disoriented. She is meant to be working on a collection of essays about contemporary India, but as she marvels at the dynamic city, her topic keeps evolving.
— Jenny Shank, Star Tribune
2022 International Booker Prize winner is a journey
For the first 400 pages of Geetanjali Shree’s epic novel “Tomb of Sand,” our animated unnamed narrator leads readers on a kind of scavenger hunt. We are regaled with tales about the family of Ma, an 80-year-old matriarch living in northern India whose grief from the recent loss of her husband leaves her bedridden in her son Bade’s bungalow.
Facing the wall, Ma lies in a samadhi, which Shree defines as a deeply meditative state, self-immolation by entombment, or a place of entombment.
As Ma appears to slip into the wall’s cracks, her family grows increasingly desperate. Bade huffs and puffs and directs his frustration toward everyone else in the household. His Reebok-wearing wife, Bahu, receives advice about how to care for Ma from their odd adult child, Overseas Son, who phones frequently from Australia.
Sid, their other son and Ma’s favorite grandchild, strums tunes on his guitar. Meanwhile Ma’s daughter Beti, a woman’s rights activist, tries to coax her mother back onto her feet. Unbeknownst to them all, Ma is not in a state of decline. She is a cocooned caterpillar in the midst of a metamorphosis and on the verge of rebirth.
— Anjali Enjeti, Star Tribune
20 years of incisive columns by Bill Maxwell
For 25 years, Bill Maxwell wrote a column for the then-St. Petersburg Times and the Tampa Bay Times. His award-winning columns were also syndicated, appearing in more than 200 newspapers worldwide.
Maxwell’s voice was among the most recognizable on the Times’ pages, not only for his clear and powerful writing but for his direct attack. He did not dance around issues, even the most contentious ones. He went at them head on.
If, like me, you have missed that voice since he left the Times in 2019, I have good news. The University Press of Florida has published a collection of his writing from the years 2000 to 2019, “Maximum Vantage: New Selected Columns.”
The columns are grouped by subject matter, highlighting the issues Maxwell has long focused on: racism, farmworkers, education and environment. It concludes with a selection called “Favorites” that includes a salute to libraries, an epilogue for a drive-in theater, pieces on longtime friendships and a tribute to journalism.
Maxwell’s life has given him personal insight into those four issues. He is a Black man, the son of migrant farmworkers, a longtime college professor and a Florida native who is passionate about protecting its natural wonders.
