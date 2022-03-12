Coming-of-age story as single mom gains independence
Western civilization loves its embattled mothers. It takes a special relish in idealizing motherhood, only to see the women capsize in their attempts to live up to impossible expectations. Is this a universal claim?
“Woman Running in the Mountains,” a novel by Yūko Tsushima, suggests not. Certain forms of criticism that mothers seem automatically to accept in Western literature glide off this work like Teflon. Which is not to say the novel paints a rosy portrait of motherhood. There is a surface placidity to the prose that belies its heavy themes of domestic violence, alcoholism and economic and social precarity.
The novel begins with a dream of someone hailing Takiko from afar, and reveries laden with symbolism follow Takiko about from one location to another, from her parents’ house to the “mountains” of the hilly greenhouse that gives the novel its title.
Takiko never achieves escape velocity from her past, yet she comes to see the present as pregnant with possibilities. Other mothers and a coworker who has a child with Down syndrome ignite a series of awakenings for Takiko as a mother, daughter and woman growing into independence.
— Rhoda Feng, Star Tribune
Gifted Dublin writer takes on the pandemic
Roddy Doyle’s new book, “Life Without Children,” is a set of observant stories about Irish people coping with the pandemic.
Doyle’s characters are fortunate — they’re alive, after all. But the stay-at-home order has given them a surplus of time to examine their lives. Are they “essential” members of their households, workplaces and communities? It’s the kind of scary question that surfaces when we’re alone with our thoughts for too long.
These stories aren’t all winners. In “Worms,” a married couple pass the lockdown by revisiting old rock songs. The implication is Joe and Thelma are falling in love all over again. But the subtlety slowly erodes as the narrative heads for a sappy finish.
Generally, though, this book is wry and poignant. Doyle’s characters take COVID precautions to hilarious lengths (“Masks”), save the suffering (“Nurse”) and mourn at home while watching a relative’s burial online (“The Funeral”).
Readers who prefer books that help them temporarily forget about COVID won’t find much to like here. But in “Life Without Children,” the pandemic is just a supporting player. The stars are Doyle’s palpably authentic characters.
— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune
Deep dive into global warming’s threat to boreal forests
The Indigenous people of Canada’s northern woods “do not imagine humans as separate from the land but as part of a total system. … The water, the trees, the animals, plants, wind and rain are all spirits who share the land and with whom they must negotiate for finite resources.”
Ben Rawlence learned this during a visit with members of the Anishinaabe first nation, one stop on his trip to six boreal forests around the world (Scotland, Scandinavia, Siberia, Alaska, Canada and Greenland) to research his important new book, “The Treeline.”
Hopefully, most people already know how consequential trees are to the ecosystem: how they suck carbon dioxide from the air and replace it with oxygen; how leaves capture impurities in the air. But forests do much more.
For one thing, there is a complex and not yet entirely understood relationship between forest systems and world “water cycles, atmospheric circulation, carbon storage.”
The book is at times a bit of a slog. Rawlence occasionally repeats himself. He presupposes a level of scientific knowledge (and vocabulary) not every reader will bring.
But it is worth the effort.
— Curt Schleier, Star Tribune