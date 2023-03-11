Vibrant journalistic history assess foreign policy

In his judicious, vibrant “The Ghost at the Feast” — the second installment in his sweeping history of our country’s foreign policy — Robert Kagan excavates the transformational early decades of the 20th century and the nation’s rocky emergence onto the global stage. Most Americans were as ignorant of internationalism in 1900 as they’d been in 1800, he observes, but with a surge in technological breakthroughs, such as the telegraph, and faster, more efficient means of travel, the republic’s commercial interests rapidly meshed with those of Europe, Asia and South America.

As John Hay, Theodore Roosevelt’s secretary of state, opined in 1902, “the financial center of the world, which required thousands of years to journey from the Euphrates to the Thames and Seine, seems passing to the Hudson between daybreak and dark.”

Recommended for you