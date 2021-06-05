A frightening and entertaining debut
Ghost stories and horror — especially psychological horror — have roots in the mystery/thriller genre. Each of these storytelling forms delves, in some way, into inexplicable goings-on and who is behind these eerie events.
Camilla Sten’s often scary, highly entertaining debut, “The Lost Village,” delivers a robust plot.
Sten keeps the terror high and evokes a realistic story with believable twists. Young documentary filmmaker Alice Lindstedt always has been fascinated with the history of Silvertjärn, an isolated Swedish mining village, where its 900 residents vanished without a trace in 1958. The sole survivor was a days-old baby abandoned in the nurse’s office. The body of a woman who was stoned to death remained in the town square.
Although always small, Silvertjärn once had been a tight-knit community with the majority of the men working in the mine. But the mine closed, forcing many families to move away; those who stayed often lacked transportation or options to leave.
Alice’s grandmother was one of those who left, and the filmmaker grew up hearing stories about Silvertjärn and speculation of what might have happened. Alice hopes the film she and her small crew get in Silvertjärn will inspire donors to support her plans for a six-part documentary.
The village — where “the silence hangs compact” — is a true ghost town, not even a bird can be heard. The filming goes wrong from the beginning. Equipment fails or is lost. The inexperienced crew — at least one other has a family connection to Silvertjärn — suffer from injuries and fraying allegiances.
Believable, outright frights bolster “The Lost Village.” Flashbacks to the 1958 events alternate with the trials of Alice and her team — both of which show a fraying community — heighten the chilling plot. The finale is a stunning look at cruelty.
— Oline H. Cogdill, South Florida Sun Sentinel
‘The Other Black Girl’ a bold, poignant debut novel
Congratulations are in order for debut novelist Zakiya Dalila Harris. Her first book, “The Other Black Girl,” is one of the most highly-anticipated novels of the summer, if not the year, and it lives up to the hype.
An intriguing mash-up of mystery, thriller, sci-fi and social commentary, “The Other Black Girl” is set inside Wagner Books, a publishing company where Nella Rogers is an editorial assistant and the only Black girl in the office. That is, until she spots a new hire named Hazel-May McCall, who is also Black. Nella feels instantly hopeful Hazel will be a much-needed friend and comrade who will shoulder some of the Black representation in the workplace.
As someone who has felt obliged to fit into the white mold during her time at Wagner, Hazel is a breath of fresh air. Hazel encourages Nella to speak up when she recognizes a troubling depiction of race in a popular novelist’s writing.
But, as much of an ally as Hazel claims to be, she says one thing to Nella but does another. She quickly wins friends and opportunities at work, leaving Nella feeling more alienated than ever.
At the same time, Nella begins receiving anonymous, threatening notes telling her to leave the company. Nella immediately suspects Hazel. Suddenly, the other Black girl in the office might not be her friend but her foe.
Dalila Harris’ book peels back the curtain on recent efforts of corporate America to embrace diversity but also shows the weaknesses behind its intentions. It’s a sharp, surprising, original work by an author with a long future ahead of her.
“The Other Black Girl” is also in development as a series at Hulu with Dalila Harris on board to co-write and executive produce.
— Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press
Taylor Jenkins Reid soars with ‘Malibu Rising’
Taylor Jenkins Reid is not afraid to challenge herself with her writing.
In 2015’s “Maybe in Another Life,” she wrote about two parallel universes, documenting the resulting path of a character’s choice in alternating chapters. In 2018’s “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” she created an aging movie star, Evelyn Hugo, who, after rising to fame during the days of the old studio system, famously married seven times and wants to finally tell her story, mysteriously choosing an up-and-coming journalist to be the conduit. In 2019’s “Daisy Jones & The Six,” she revisited the formation and abrupt breakup of a 1970s rock band, with its members, loved ones and friends sharing their version of events in first-person.
In her new book, “Malibu Rising,” Reid takes us to the beaches of Malibu in 1983. We meet the famed Riva siblings, the (neglected) children of crooner Mick Riva. Born and raised in the area, they’re all water babies who love to surf. The eldest is Nina, who has gone pro, and is also a famous model. She has assumed the matriarch role to her three siblings, Jay, Hud and Kit, after the death of their mother.
Every year, Nina throws an end-of-summer bash that is a who’s who of Hollywood, where anything can happen (and often does). “Malibu Rising” takes you inside the Riva family for the final party at the property where relationships are formed, ended, rekindled and major life choices are made. At the end of the night, the house literally goes up in flames.
Reid has documented on her social media she dove into the surf culture and history of Malibu for the book with its laid-back, easy-living, sun-soaked vibe. After a year during which most people stayed home, it’s a great time to escape to the beach, even if only through Reid’s writing.
— Alicia Rancilio, The Associated Press